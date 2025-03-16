Vincent Kompany is not known to translate soccer games with passion into stories. The coach of FC Bayern makes no secret of the fact that he sometimes finds it more silly, as the appearances of his team are interpreted by the journalists who sit in the press conferences every few days. Against this background, it was quite surprising how Kompany started his analysis after the 1-1 at Union Berlin. “For us it is a game of the two stories,” he said.
#Bayern #plays #Union #Berlin #wing #players #focus
Leave a Reply