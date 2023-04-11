AWhen Thomas Tuchel and the Chelsea coaching team decided on the starting XI for the 2021 Champions League final, he had to make a decision: with a center forward or without. There was actually a suitable candidate in his squad: Olivier Giroud, the French world champion. But Tuchel started the final without him. He believed that against Pep Guardiola and Manchester City he should put forwards in the middle who weren’t really centre-forwards. So he used the Germans Timo Werner and Kai Havertz – and he was happy about this decision in the 42nd minute at the latest, when Havertz sprinted into the center forward position and scored the only goal of the game.

It was a luxury situation for football teacher Thomas Tuchel: Not only was he allowed to start the final without center forward Olivier Giroud – he didn’t have to substitute him in the next ninety minutes, even though he had the option.

This Tuesday (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Champions League and on Prime Video), when he plays against Guardiola’s City in the Champions League quarter-finals with his new club in Manchester, Tuchel will answer this specific question – with a center forward or without – not allowed to decide freely. It is clear that there is no suitable candidate since FC Bayern Munich canceled Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s assignment on Monday afternoon due to knee problems.

Who can Tuchel’s Kai Havertz be?

Of course, one could now discuss the extent to which this Choupo-Moting is a real centre-forward, but one thing is not up for discussion this season: no player from Munich has scored more goals in the Champions League and in the DFB Cup than he has. And in the Bundesliga, Jamal Musiala is one goal ahead of him, but also eight games ahead.







From Thomas Tuchel’s point of view, the absence of his centre-forward should raise one of the crucial questions of this first game in Manchester: who can combine exceptional technique with an exceptional finish in the middle? Who can his Kai Havertz be?



Relaxed sniffing last summer: The Munich Pavard is not very serious in the test match in Green Bay against Grealish from Manchester City.

:



Image: Imago



If you assume that the coach plans with Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sané on the wings and with Thomas Müller in the Thomas Müller position, there would only be: Serge Gnabry and Sadio Mané. On Saturday, when FC Bayern won 1-0 in Freiburg, both were in the starting line-up. And it really says a lot about their form that centre-back Matthijs de Ligt scored the goal of the day. You could also put it this way: Thomas Tuchel has no Kai Havertz in Munich.

In the duels with Manchester, not only arguments can be collected about Gnabry and Mané, but also about the plan of the sporting management to start the season with only one center forward who has never been a regular player of a champion -League teams was.