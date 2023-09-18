Welcome to the exciting clash between two European titans on the first day of the UEFA Champions League. FC Bayern Munich, with its glorious history and talented squad, takes on Manchester United, a legendary club in its own right. This match promises to dazzle with exceptional skills, tactical strategies and overflowing passion in the pursuit of victory in the highest continental competition. Get ready for a high-intensity football spectacle!
In which stadium is FC Bayern Munich vs Manchester United played?
City: Munich, Germany
Stadium: Allianz Arena
Date: September 20
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 1:00 p.m. in Mexico
How can you watch FC Bayern Munich vs Manchester United on television in Spain?
Television channel: Movistar Champions League 4
How can you watch FC Bayern Munich vs Manchester United on television in Argentina?
Live stream: DirecTV
How can you watch FC Bayern Munich vs Manchester United on television in Mexico?
Live stream: Sky or Blue to Go
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Bayer Leverkusen
|
2-2
|
Bundesliga
|
B.Monchengladbach
|
1-2V
|
Bundesliga
|
FC Augsburg
|
3-1V
|
Bundesliga
|
Weinbeisser Kaltern
|
1-6V
|
Friendly
|
Werder Bremen
|
0-4V
|
Bundesliga
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Brighton
|
1-3D
|
Premier League
|
Arsenal
|
3-1D
|
Premier League
|
Nottingham Forest
|
3-2V
|
Premier League
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
2-0 D
|
Premier League
|
Wolves
|
1-0V
|
Premier League
In this crucial matchup between Bayern Munich and Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League, both teams are affected by key injuries that could influence the outcome. On Bayern’s part, the absence of the experienced goalkeeper Manuel Neuer due to a leg injury poses a challenge for his defense. Furthermore, the decrease in Raphael Guerreiro with a calf injury until the end of September and Kingsley Coman With a muscle injury until October it complicates the structure of the team. On the Manchester United side, Raphael Varanea recent but crucial addition, is in doubt after a hit, while unknowns surround the conditions of Shaw and Mason Mount, both with hamstring injuries. Likewise, back problems Amrabat They may raise additional concerns for the English team. These absences will undoubtedly have an impact on the strategies and dynamics of the game for both teams.
Bayern lineup
Ulreich; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sané, Muller, Gnabry; Kane.
Manchester United Lineup
Onana; Dalot, Lindelof, Lisandro, Reguilón; Casemiro, Mctominay, Pellistri, Fernandes; Hojlund; Rashford.
Bayern 3-1 Manchester United
