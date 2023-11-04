bAyern coach Thomas Tuchel reacted irritably to questions from the pay TV channel Sky shortly before the top game at Borussia Dortmund. “I don’t want to bother you when the experts talk about us,” Tuchel replied on Saturday in an interview with Sky reporter Patrick Wasserziehr. The 50-year-old was initially curt and asked: “You’re welcome to ask me the next question.” Wasserziehr’s objection about what had bothered him was followed by: “Nothing, everything’s fine.”

Afterwards the conversation relaxed and Tuchel gave more detailed information about the record champions’ team. “We have a strong lineup,” he said.

The fact that the Bayern coach counted the Sky experts had a history. Lothar Matthäus and Dietmar Hamann had recently repeatedly criticized Bayern’s style of play and concluded that there was no further development under Tuchel. On Friday during the Munich press conference, Tuchel countered: “I don’t see any further development with either of them.”

On Saturday, Matthäus initially said this reaction was “cool.” However, after Tuchel’s interview shortly before the game, the 62-year-old said: “Today he didn’t make a confident impression. I hope that the team will perform more confidently.” That’s what they did. After two early goals, Munich ended up winning 4-0 in Dortmund. Nevertheless, Tuchel was still irritated.

Biting irony from Tuchel

When he came to the Sky interview after the game, everyone saw the displeasure: “Despite a rift in the team with the coach? Despite no further development? Such a surprise,” Tuchel answered the first question with biting irony. And it continued: “Lothar definitely knows it, and if he doesn’t know it, Didi knows it.” Addressing Matthäus, Tuchel continued: “Then you do the same today, you don’t normally hold back. Lothar can do that, otherwise Didi can do that.”







The coach didn’t even get involved in any further discussion with Matthäus, he was caustic: “I hear about bad phases, but we have two league draws and are leading our Champions League group. Now we’ve won 4-0, now you have to do a 180 degree turn – have fun with it!” When he was finished with the interview, he wanted to “just leave,” Tuchel added, and he fiddled with his headphones in annoyance the ear: “We heard a lot of things that weren’t right with us – it couldn’t have been that bad.”

Matthew’s attempt at appeasement was unsuccessful. “Thomas, if I have a different opinion, we don’t have to have it like that,” he emphasized, visibly irritated. But Tuchel saw it completely differently. A few minutes later, at the press conference, Tuchel refrained from making a usual coaching statement about the game and instead said: “For no further development and a bad internal relationship between coach and team, it looked okay. You can find out the rest from the experts.”