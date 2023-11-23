bAyern coach Thomas Tuchel has criticized the strain on players in European football. “People want to see the best players play football with joy and enthusiasm,” said the 50-year-old on Thursday and added: “That is at the absolute limit in the calendar, if not over it.”

After the international break, the respective national coaches also gave feedback “that the boys are tired. They are mentally tired, they are emotionally tired, they are physically tired,” Tuchel continued. It’s not just about the number of games, but also about the strain of the many trips: “There are two more Champions League games next year, there’s a tournament in the summer, that’s just at the limit.”

In this context, Tuchel once again criticized the Bundesliga schedule. FC Bayern has to play against 1. FC Cologne on Friday evening (8.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on DAZN), while some national players only arrived back in Munich on Thursday. “This is of course a very, very unfortunate decision,” emphasized Tuchel. “If it’s not in the spirit of the players, it can’t be in the spirit of the game. People want to see the best play, want to see them play football with joy and enthusiasm and with ease.”

However, this shouldn’t be an excuse for his team, he warned: “We won’t dwell on it, but have to adapt to the circumstances.” Apart from Jamal Musiala and Matthijs de Ligt, the only question mark is whether Raphael Guerreiro will play. In principle, however, all national players are “under observation,” said Tuchel: “We won’t make a decision until late.”







Tuchel: Sané has “my full protection”

Tuchel does not expect Leroy Sané’s red card for the national team to have any influence on FC Bayern’s performance. “We’re not going to get caught up in the analysis of the national team and the DFB. That is not our responsibility,” said the Munich coach. “We try to provide an environment in which the players feel comfortable, can be positive and recharge their batteries,” said the 50-year-old.

The German national players returned to the club with a lot of frustration after two defeats. This should particularly apply to Sané, who was shown the red card in the 2-0 defeat in Austria, and Joshua Kimmich, who was initially sitting on the bench. “Leroy has my full trust and my full protection,” Tuchel said on Thursday. Normally the offensive player has himself under control, this time as a TV viewer he saw the red card coming, said Tuchel. Sané is just as key a player at FC Bayern as Kimmich. The environment is important, especially in phases when things are difficult for players.

Tuchel also believes that Munich international Thomas Müller will continue his career at the highest level. “Thomas is an integral part of our team, is an icon for the club, a playing legend.” As expected, Müller had previously announced that he wanted to continue his career beyond the end of the season.







“Of course we want him in the team and it goes without saying that he wants to continue playing,” said Tuchel. “He’s in great shape at the moment, keen to train and keen to play. He is a footballer through and through. Why shouldn’t he continue playing at the highest level?” Even if Müller doesn’t currently have the part in the game that makes him “absolutely happy”, he has a very positive experience of the 34-year-old.

Müller’s contract, like that of captain Manuel Neuer, Sven Ulreich, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Bouna Sarr, expires at the end of the season. Apart from the seven years as a child at TSV Pähl, Müller only played for the German industry leader. “He is a veteran of the club – there will never be anyone like him again,” said President Herbert Hainer recently. There is no rush on the contract issue. “He knows how much we all value him.”

The fundamental decision by Müller, who is one of the top earners in the team, has been made. He wants to continue his career at the highest level and continue to play in the Champions League.