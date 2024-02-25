A game as a mirror: The Munich team doesn't act as dominantly as it should, but then wins thanks to Harry Kane. What's more exciting is what the players have to say afterwards.

Dhe FC Bayern Munich football weekend, which was supposed to end with a mediocre blockbuster, started with a great trailer.

“Clarity brings freedom,” said Thomas Tuchel on Friday afternoon when he answered the questions for the first time on Säbener Strasse since it became clear that he would have to quit as coach of the German champions at the end of this season – also for this reason , because it is very likely that he will no longer be the German champion.

His freedom, he explained, was as follows: “A substitution, a substitution, a starting eleven and anything else no longer has a long-term effect for me personally.” And then announced that this would also allow him to be “a little more ruthless”. That fed the imagination.