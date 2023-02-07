DAccording to President Herbert Hainer, FC Bayern Munich has not considered terminating the contract with national goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. “No, not at all,” Hainer told BR24 Sport on Monday. With regard to Cristiano Ronaldo’s termination at Manchester United, the club president said: “That’s why we are FC Bayern Munich. At FC Bayern Munich we will always clarify such things internally. Things like that make FC Bayern what it is and what makes it strong.”

Just like Neuer, Ronaldo had made serious allegations against his club in an interview, which resulted in the separation from the Portuguese soccer star in Manchester. The currently injured Bayern captain and national goalkeeper Neuer had massively criticized his own club management in an interview with the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” and “The Athletic”. The main issue was the separation from his close friend and goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic (“I felt like my heart was being ripped out”).

In Hainer’s eyes, the 36-year-old’s position as Bayern captain is particularly annoying: “As captain, he has a special responsibility. He put his own interests above those of the team and the club. With all the understanding that I have for his mood: the most important thing is the club.

When asked whether Neuer was still acceptable as captain, Hainer replied: “We will sit down with him, work through everything calmly and professionally and discuss it. Manuel Neuer is a world-class goalkeeper, has been with us for more than ten years now. The most important thing is that he gets healthy and can play again. Then we’ll see.”

After CEO Oliver Kahn and sports director Hasan Salihamidzic, Hainer is another top Bayern official who has made critical comments about Neuer. “It was incomprehensible to us and also disappointing that Manuel Neuer did not seek the direct route to us, but went public,” said the club president to BR24 Sport. “I’m even more disappointed than angry. Because I thought Manuel has been with us for so long, is such a great player that he has so much trust and only discusses it with us.”