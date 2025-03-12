Football player Aleksandar Pavlovic will probably be missing FC Bayern Munich for longer. This was said by Bayern sports director Max Eberl after the 2-0 (0: 0) in the round of 16 of the Champions League near Bayer Leverkusen. “He has now done all the tests. He probably has Pfeiffersche’s glandular fever. And that takes a while, ”said Eberl. Bayern had recently spoken of a “stubborn infection”, which is why the 20-year-old could not play until further notice.