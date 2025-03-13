Joshua Kimmich will continue to run for FC Bayern Munich in the future. The 30-year-old national team captain and the German football record champions have agreed on a new contract after protracted negotiations.

As the Bundesliga leader announced, the new contract runs until June 30, 2029. The deal was made perfect in crucial weeks of season. Bayern had previously extended the contracts with captain Manuel Neuer and the top performers Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies. Kimmich could have left the record champions free of charge in the summer.

: Musialas new contract sends many messages – also to Florian Wirtz Comment from Sebastian Fischer

“At FC Bayern I have the best environment to achieve my sporting goals. After that I decided. For me there is currently no better package of teammates, coaching team and club environment to be maximum successful, ”said Kimmich. “I feel comfortable here and I’m not finished here yet.”

Sports director Max Eberl explained: “Mentality and identity – that’s what Joshua Kimmich stands for. He has internalized the DNA of FC Bayern for years and embodies it as far as the field. Where others stop, he only starts. We are very pleased that he will continue to proceed our team. “

At the weekend, Manager Eberl said to Kimmich’s contract “that we all have the same opinion”

A new dynamic had come to the Causa Kimmich around the Champions League round of life against Bayer Leverkusen, which was finally won. The association first withdrew a contract offer. Kimmich then looked at the club on the train. “The ball is not with me,” he said, will continue to agree. A little later, sports director Eberl announced “that we all have the same opinion”.

Under coach Vincent Kompany, Kimmich is the undisputed leader this season. He had not missed a minute of the season in February until an injury in the game against Eintracht Frankfurt. Since 2015 in the club, he has been behind the 2014 world champions, Manuel Neuer and Thomas Müller, the longest -serving professional in the Munich squad. He ran for FC Bayern over 400 times. He celebrated his greatest success under coach Hansi Flick, with whom he was among others in 2020 Champions League winner.

In the national team, he rose to the captain after the home European Championships 2024 and the resignation of Ilkay Gündogan under national coach Julian Nagelsmann. Kimmich is also the top candidate at Bayern for this office if goalkeeper Neuer may end his career in 2026.