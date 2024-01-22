NNational player Joshua Kimmich questioned the attitude of the FC Bayern Munich professionals after the 0-1 defeat against Werder Bremen. “It shouldn’t happen to us that an opponent is hungrier than us,” said the 28-year-old after the defeat against Bremen. “In general, you have to question the approach. You don't get the feeling that we know what it's about.” They are seven points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

The Hanseatic League, who have often returned home with defeats, celebrated their first victory in Munich in more than a decade and a half with Mitchell Weiser's goal in the 59th minute. “That was absolutely not enough,” said Kimmich. “Bremen was more toxic and more grippy.” He had previously played against Werder 14 times – and he always won. This series broke on Sunday evening.

To his surprise, Kimmich himself was no longer on the field in the final phase. Visibly dissatisfied, he left the pitch when he was substituted in the 64th minute and was replaced by Thomas Müller. Leon Goretzka, who came in at the same time as the disappointing Raphaël Guerreiro, took over the place in defensive midfield alone. Goretzka also left the Munich arena with a disappointed expression on her face given her role as the joker.

“Today we played without blood”

“Of course I always want to be on the pitch for 90 minutes,” said Kimmich about his substitution, after which he rushed straight towards the bench, “especially when we are behind it is different than when you are leading 3-0.”

Leroy Sané wasn't really happy either when he had to act more defensively in the final phase after the system change. After Joker Thomas Müller delivered the system information, the offensive lover Sané visibly struggled with his new role. You shouldn't hang that too high, said coach Thomas Tuchel.

Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund also harshly criticized Munich's performance. “Today we played anemic in the first half: no passion, no real courage – that was simply disappointing,” said Freund on Sunday on BR television. “If we want to achieve something, then we have to give everything to it and really want it.”







“That wasn’t our plan, it came as a very surprise,” said Freund on the program “Blickpunkt Sport”. There is no point in talking about a good week of training “because we simply played a bad game.” That was an unnecessary defeat. The Munich team are now under pressure in the title race before the catch-up game on Wednesday (8.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky) against Union Berlin.

Freund, who has been Munich's sports director since September, did not commit to the question of further winter newcomers. So far, Bayern have signed central defender Eric Dier from Tottenham Hotspur. “We’ll see, it has to be right for everyone involved,” said the 46-year-old. The winter transfer window is not easy. Kieran Trippier from Newcastle United and Nordi Mukiele from Paris Saint-Germain are considered candidates. “I don’t want to comment on names,” said Freund. The Munich team is looking for a right-back.

After Hasan Salihamidzic's term as sports director ended in May, his position on the board remained vacant. Former Gladbach and Leipzig manager Max Eberl is considered the top candidate for a position at FC Bayern. “It’s not my decision and I’m not the right person to contact,” said Freund. “I am an absolute team player. If that happens, we will have a very good exchange.”