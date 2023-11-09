In the 40th minute of the game, Thomas Tuchel looked into the penalty area – and saw that one of his players was suddenly sitting on the ground and pantomiming the command that the FC Bayern Munich football coach can no longer see in these first months of the season. The player twirled his two index fingers around each other, which means the same thing in Munich, in Istanbul and probably in all other stadiums in the world: substitution!

And even if it has not been documented how the most powerful men in the club experienced this moment in the VIP seats of the stadium, one can cheekily assume that after an initial shock they were perhaps even a tiny bit relieved that it happened It must have been the midfielder Jamal Musiala, who grabbed his thigh and demanded he be substituted – and not the next central defender.