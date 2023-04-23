Dhe football world has seen many bad losers. For them, others are mainly to blame for a defeat: often the weak referee, sometimes the oh so unfair opponent, sometimes it’s the bumpy lawn, the nasty weather, the other people’s money, the tight schedule, the misery of injuries, bad luck … and yes, sometimes it all comes together. Who won’t find a reason?

Tobias Rabe Responsible editor for Sport Online.

Bayern Munich is rarely a bad loser. The reason is quite simple: because he seldom loses. The search for reasons for a defeat often gets stuck on the opponent. For the sake of simplicity, a collective term has been established in football Germany, with which the reasons for this supposedly undeserved luck of the most successful German club can be summarized: the Bayern Dusel.

At the moment, however, FC Bayern is also a bad loser. Is there also a Mönchengladbach Dusel? A Leverkusen-Dusel? A Freiburg Dusel? A Manchester Dusel? Or a Mainz Dusel? These five teams have already managed to win against Munich in 2023. With Dussel? Probably not, even though Thomas Tuchel discussed the level “lawn and referee” after the Champions League defeat against Manchester City and thus briefly looked for reasons for being offside.

Bundesliga awards “most honest title”

FC Bayern is actually a bad loser at the moment – ​​a loser because they lost 3-1 in Mainz on Saturday and bad because their sporting level hasn’t been that low for a long time. That can be seen in the balance sheets in the Champions League and in the DFB Cup.







Season 2020/2021: Out in the quarterfinals of the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain and out of the DFB Cup in the second round at Holstein Kiel.

Season 2021/2022: Out in the quarterfinals of the Champions League against FC Villarreal and out of the DFB Cup in the second round at Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Season 2022/2023: Out in the quarterfinals of the Champions League against Manchester City and out of the DFB Cup in the quarterfinals against SC Freiburg.

The lower level of FC Bayern in the Bundesliga can be read even better. It is the competition in which, according to former Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, there is the “most honest title” to be won, because after 34 match days it is not just the referee, the pitch, the weather or the Bavarian dizziness that is decisive is.

Now that only 29 matchdays of this season are over and it is still unclear whether Munich will win this “most honest title” for the eleventh time in a row, it can still be said that the permanent champions are in a worse shape than ever. And it’s not at all about the leadership weakness of the Munich team around Herbert Hainer, Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidžić. This can be easily seen in numbers from the points that Munich won up to five league games before the end of the season.

Season 2012/2013: 78 points

2013/2014: 78

2014/2015: 73

2015/2016: 75

2016/2017: 69th

2017/2018: 84

2018/2019: 67

2019/2020: 67

2020/2021: 68

2021/2022: 69

2022/2023: 59

With 60 points now, Borussia Dortmund is one point ahead of Bayern after beating Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 on Saturday. A year ago, BVB had exactly the same number, but was far behind Munich. At the time, they had not won seven of 29 games, this season there are already twelve. The new tension in the Bundesliga in the fight for the title is less due to a new strength in Borussia than to the new weakness of Bayern.

A look at the other major football leagues in Europe confirms the low level. In Italy, SSC Napoli had already collected 74 points after 29 match days. Also in Spain with FC Barcelona (73), in England with FC Arsenal (72) and in France with Paris Saint-Germain (66) there are clubs that led the table with a yield that Bayern would have had too now that they have this number of points, they would hardly have to worry about not winning the German championship this time.

It is already clear that Bayern, should they still secure the title in 2023, will have the weakest record since they started their unique championship series in 2013. And it is not certain that they will end up with the now only possible minimum maximum value of 74 points. This requires five wins in five games against Hertha BSC, at Werder Bremen, against Schalke 04, against RB Leipzig and at 1. FC Köln. Dortmund plays at VfL Bochum, against VfL Wolfsburg, against Borussia Mönchengladbach, at FC Augsburg and against Mainz 05.







Season 2012/2013: 91 points

2013/2014: 90

2014/2015: 79

2015/2016: 88

2016/2017: 82

2017/2018: 84

2018/2019: 78

2019/2020: 82

2020/2021: 78

2021/2022: 77

2022/2023: maximum 74

The Bayern manager at the time, Uli Hoeneß, wanted to give the competition a pair of binoculars years ago so that they could see Bayern Munich at the top of the table. Now you don’t even need glasses. Instead, a shoulder look is enough. Blame it on Bayern alone.