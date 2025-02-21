FC Bayern Munich is currently relatively unimportant. This takes a look back to the last climb. In summer 2017, they hired Kwasi Wriedt on campus, at that time 23 years old, to reliably score goals. And “Otschie” came after, scored 21 in his premiere season, at that time Bayern initially came up with the involuntary regional league excursion of TSV 1860 Munich, so it did not work immediately with the ascent. But Otschie, who did not fit into the training concept at all, was held, the following season he scored 26 times, twice of them in the promotion games.

As can be heard from the environment of the association, even the extremely successful Wriedt was only a temporary solution at the time-originally they had intended to get Terrence Boyd, who at that time became 98 at the time. Then the Säbener Straße then made a veto-the American was too old (at the time 26), in order to then hire him as a permanent third-division attacker. These personal details show in which spheres the Bayern thought at the time so that the U23 played as high -class as possible.

On Saturday there is a trend-setting game that “Bavaria Amateurs”, as fans like to call them, will receive the leader FC Schweinfurt as the second in the table, in regional league game one after the winter break. The transfer phase ended three weeks ago, Bayern did not oblige a well -known attacker, on the contrary: the best scorer of the team is currently Timo Kern with seven goals, followed by central defender Steve Breitkreuz (6). The 35-year-old midfielder Kern ended his career for private reasons for Christmas, but they also did not get a routine successor.

Max Scholze from SC Verl, who is injured, however, the 17-year-old left-back Julien Yanda from FC St. Pauli and the 18-year-old Bajung Darboe, the first access from the cooperation with Los Angeles FC, who moves to Munich. Darboe is possibly dangerous, but certainly not yet a gorant. Conversely, Bayern handed over several players who were part of the regular staff in the first half of the season. How big the promotion ambitions are still secret can be read at the Gabriel Vidovic personnel in the coming weeks: The young professional was brought back from FSV Mainz during the winter break. So far he has not trained at Bayern’s U23.

Those responsible find that even the third division would be too little for some players

Of course, it is not the case that Bayern would be averse to an ascent. But they also no longer feel gripped in the question. A gift to the fans in the year of the 125th birthday? Anticipation on derbies with 1860 Munich in the third division? Or simply because you have the claim to put the best second representative in the country as a record champion? Such status symbols were once important, but they are no longer. “We have always said that the individual development of a player is most important for us,” explains Markus Weinzierl, sports director at Bayern Campus.

Weinzierl has only been working on the campus since last August, but this attitude is much older. Rather, it is about that players like Armindo Sieb, 22, or Maurice Krattenmacher, 19, gain second division experience as loan experience than to serve as a service provider in the regional league. Especially since those responsible on the campus of the firm conviction are that even the third division would be too little for such professionals. There are counterexamples. At that time, Nicolas Kühn stayed with Bayern for four years, he experienced as an ascent and descent from the third division-and he was trained well enough to annoy the former employer and his Champions League ensemble with Celtic Glasgow today .

The squad of the competitor from Schweinfurt with Julian Kudala (SSV Ulm), Jakob Tranzisk from Budweis from the first Czech league and Lucas Zeller (red-white Erfurt), is currently better reinforced than that of Bavaria. Shortly before the game, the Schnüdel announced that the contract with coach Victor Kleinhenz was extended prematurely – depending on the ligaun. “I see ourselves at the beginning of an exciting journey and am hungry for more,” says the 33-year-old, who has the A license and therefore has a special motivation: the ascent would automatically guarantee him the admission to the highest possible license course. Ironically, it was particularly the Schweinfurter at the time who suffered the most from Bavaria’s promotion. After several attempts and partly dramatic failure, the return to professional football could now succeed after 21 years.

It is probably still open at the kick -off on Saturday (2 p.m.) whether a victory of Bayern will actually make Holger Seitz’s team the new leader. Because the second judgment in relation to the possible point deduction from Schwaben Augsburg is still pending, the Schwabenritter had also violated statutes in the 4: 3 victory against Schweinfurt. Actually, a judgment was expected towards the end of this week, now it is still pending – according to reports, the hanging area causes nervousness in some affected nervousness. Should Schweinfurt be right in the last instance, they would currently have four points ahead – after a victory in Munich, the third division would be close.