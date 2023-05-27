Dhe FC Bayern Munich is German soccer champion again. On the last day of the Bundesliga match, the long-term champion of the past ten years won dramatically at 1. FC Köln with a goal of 2:1 and benefited from a mistake made by the previous league leaders Borussia Dortmund. BVB only played 2-2 against FSV Mainz 05 in their own stadium. With this, Bayern won their eleventh championship title in a row. Dortmund went into the final matchday with a two-point lead, but with a significantly poorer goal difference.

Tobias Rabe Responsible editor for Sport Online.

Nevertheless, it was not enough for the championship again. BVB got against Mainz behind with goals from Andreas Hanche-Olsen (15th minute) and Karim Onisiwo (24th). The hits by Raphael Guerreiro (69th) and Niklas Süle (90th + 5) did not help. Bayern, on the other hand, won in Cologne because Kingsley Coman first scored (8th). Dejan Ljubicic (81st, hand penalty) equalized, so BVB was back at the top of the table for a while. But Jamal Musiala shot the Munich team to win the title (89th).

For Bayern, a bad season ended with some turbulence, including the change from coach Julian Nagelsmann to Thomas Tuchel, after all with a title. In the DFB Cup against SC Freiburg and in the Champions League against Manchester City, Munich had already failed in the quarter-finals.

Alongside Bayern, Dortmund and RB Leipzig, Union Berlin reached the Champions League for the first time. SC Freiburg and Bayer Leverkusen also play in the European Cup. VfL Wolfsburg must hope for a Leipzig Cup victory. In addition to Hertha BSC, FC Schalke 04 is also relegated from the Bundesliga. In the relegation on June 1st and 5th, VfB Stuttgart meets the third-placed team from the second Bundesliga, either 1. FC Heidenheim or Hamburger SV.