NAfter this agony of victory, no one at FC Bayern cheered much. Three days after the Bremen shock, the Munich team only managed a meager result with a 1-0 (0-0) win against 1. FC Union Berlin on Wednesday. Tired, the stars around goalscorer Raphael Guerreiro breathed a sigh of relief after a heated final phase with visiting coach Nenad Bjelica red.

“I have no problem with the game, not with the result and not with the manner,” said Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel on the pay TV channel Sky. Thanks to their meager success in the catch-up game against the relegation candidates, the Munich team reduced the gap to Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen to four points. “Overall it’s okay today,” said Tuchel. Bayern were much more attentive than against Bremen.

Coach Tuchel's team was once again a long way from a football that gave Bayern fans hope of a masterful comeback. Like against Werder, it wasn't Bayern-like again. With his goal, Raphael Guerreiro (46th minute) ensured that Tuchel did not find himself in extreme need of explanation. The performance was definitely boring.

Union coach Bjelica sees red

Unlike Werder's 1-0 win three days earlier, the Iron Men didn't make any progress for a long time. Jerome Roussillon almost scored the equalizer out of nowhere, but was denied by national goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. In the guests' only strong offensive scene, the Berlin bench loudly complained about what they believed was a penalty-worthy foul by Konrad Laimer on striker Kevin Behrens (72').







Coach Nenad Bjelica didn't calm down after that and was shown red two minutes later after a scuffle with national player Leroy Sané. Sané got away with yellow. “I don’t want to sugarcoat anything, but it’s also well provoked,” said Berlin defender Kevin Vogt. The Red Sinner also argued similarly: “What I did is not to be tolerated, I just have to apologize to my team,” said Bjelica after the game on Sky, “not to Sane: He comes to the coaching zone To provoke me.”



Union coach Nenad Bjelica touches Leroy Sané in the face and sees the red card.

Image: Reuters



Colleague Tuchel didn't want to say much: “It's difficult to defend him there. I don't want to add any more fuel to the fire either. But: not good.” Bjelica described the scene like this: “I was in my area, wanted to get the ball and give it to him, he pushed me and then of course I reacted. That's not okay, I understand the red card. Of course I was also a bit nervous about the penalty scene.”

With the score at 0-1 from Berlin's perspective, Union could actually have gotten a penalty when Bayern's Konrad Laimer brought down Kevin Behrens in the penalty area. “You can give it, but in front of 75,000 spectators in Munich when Bayern are leading, it might be difficult,” said Bjelica.

“It's an important victory. It wasn’t an easy game,” said national soccer player Leon Goretzka. “The all-important thing was that we won the game.” After the criticism of boring football from the boardroom, Tuchel’s ensemble against the Berlin defensive bulwark again failed to inspire the 75,000 spectators in the arena. Bayern's performance was sluggish in the first half and without any offensive aha effects.







Things were different after the break, at least for a short time. Just 30 seconds after the restart, Harry Kane hammered the ball onto the post. Guerreiro scored his second Bayern goal as he followed up. Augsburg coach Jess Thorup, who and his team are the record champions' next opponents on Saturday, was not yet back in his seat.

After Guerreiro's goal as a hello moment, the Munich team tried to make it 2-0. However, Harry Kane was denied the sole record as the best goalscorer in a Bundesliga first half of the season (55th). Leroy Sané was offside for Kane's supposed 23rd goal of the season. After that, Munich's short-term attack power fizzled out again.

Overall, Bayern didn't know what to do with their increased possession until the final whistle. The best chance for a long time came from a corner in the early stages, when Matthijs de Ligt's header and Dayot Upamecano's follow-up shot were denied by the brilliantly parrying Union keeper Frederik Rönnow (6').

Bitter for the Berliners: After a collision with Upamecano, Kevin Volland had to leave after 26 minutes with dizziness. Upamecano, on the other hand, had to go out injured at the break. He made a solid debut with FC Bayern winter signing Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur). “That was a good reaction,” said the Englishman.