Thomas Tuchel said goodbye to fellow coach Edin Terzic with a short hug and quickly disappeared in the direction of the dressing room after his dazzling debut win. His Bayern pros, on the other hand, were extensively celebrated by the fans for their brilliant demonstration of power against their big rivals. With a 4: 2 (3: 0) against Borussia Dortmund, including a serious mistake by BVB goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, the record champions took back the lead in game one after Julian Nagelsmann – the eleventh championship title in a row is close.

After the demonstration of power on Saturday in the top game of the Bundesliga, the Munich team are aiming for their eleventh championship title in a row. Bayern have a two-point lead going into the remaining eight games after Kobel’s own goal (13th minute) was scored by the unstoppable captain Thomas Müller (18th/23rd) and Kingsley Coman (50th). “Greg has won us so many games this season, it’s bitter in a situation like this. In the end, the result doesn’t lie, we deserved to lose,” said BVB captain Marco Reus.

Emre Can with a converted penalty kick (72nd) and Donyell Malen (90th) delighted the BVB supporters with two goals, at least in the final minutes. The Bayern bosses around Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic, who took the risk with the surprising change of coach at this point in the season, also blew through in the stands. CEO Kahn once again justified the decision on the Sky TV channel, even if the process was “catastrophic” due to certain circumstances. The focus is on the club’s success: “We want to win titles.”

Kobel receives slapstick hits

Tuchel had assigned a “signal effect” to the explosive showdown with his former club. And that’s how it happened. Up until the 13th minute, Dortmund performed like a confident leaders in front of 75,000 spectators in the arena. Then all the guests’ hopes of a great evening in the title fight crumbled within ten minutes.







And that was primarily due to the 25-year-old Kobel, who conceded a hit from over 50 meters on his comeback after thigh problems. The Swiss more or less lost his breath after a harmless long ball from the Bayern defender. He touched the ball delicately, so it was an own goal. Kobel threw his hands over his head, his teammates were shocked. And Bayern followed suit mercilessly.



First game, first win: the new Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel

A corner from Joshua Kimmich landed with a header from Matthijs de Ligt at Müller, who finished from close range. And when Kobel fended off a fine long-range shot from Leroy Sané at Müller’s feet, he thanked him with the 3-0. The game was decided – and Tuchel the winner of the evening. Dortmund’s will was broken, the black series in the Munich Arena continued with defeat number nine and 8:37 goals.

BVB coach Edin Terzic watched the first league defeat in 2023 with dismay and frustration in his coaching zone. After the break, the defeat could have been even worse if Bayern hadn’t slacked off badly in converting their chances. A foul by substitute Serge Gnabry on Jude Bellingham gave Can the chance to correct the result. The Malen goal came too late to catch up.