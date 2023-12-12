IIn the Champions League, the Munich football professionals around goalscorer Kingsley Coman have rehabilitated themselves three days after the violent 1-5 defeat in Frankfurt with a 1-0 (0-0) result in the football classic against Manchester United. Harry Kane played a key role in providing the assist for Coman's winning goal in the 70th minute in his native England. The 30-year-old Englishman had no luck in finishing himself. A header went wide of the goal (83'). “We knew we had to show more fire and passion here,” commented Kane after the game.

“We did the basics right today,” commented captain Manuel Neuer on Prime Video: “We were all very angry. We gave everything today and that's why we won. We performed well in the Champions League. We can achieve anything. We can be a team that plays for the title,” said the 37-year-old goalkeeper, looking to the future.

As undefeated group winners, Thomas Tuchel's team moved into the knockout phase after five wins and one draw, while the “Red Devils” even experienced complete elimination from Europe as bottom of the table on Tuesday evening in front of 73,073 spectators at Old Trafford. For Bayern, however, things will be exciting next Monday. Then the round of 16 pairings will be drawn. It is clear that the Munich team will face a group runner-up, which means that an early knockout duel with football heavyweights such as defending champions Manchester City or Real Madrid is ruled out. Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are also eliminated as opponents. The first legs will be played in February and the second legs in March 2024.

Tuchel brings Musiala

Tuchel's personnel response to Frankfurt's five-goal attrition was Jamal Musiala. The international was back in the starting line-up for the premier class classic at Old Trafford for the first time since his thigh injury and was the only change compared to last weekend. “The team is in demand, we have to show personality and quality,” says Tuchel before kick-off on Amazon Prime.







The coach got what he asked for. Attitude, body language, concentration – Bayern appeared wide awake, controlled what was happening on the pitch, even though really compelling chances remained in short supply for a long time. Musiala provided momentum for 66 minutes before Thomas Müller replaced him.



Scored the decisive goal: Munich's Kingsley Coman

:



Image: AFP



In his first game as a Bayern professional in his home country, Kane worked hard for the team – including defensively. Unlike the wild 4:3 in the first leg, the 30-year-old did not appear as a goalscorer in the penalty area. A long-range shot was Kane's meager return (10th). After a fine cross from Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sané failed to hit the ball correctly at his best volley opportunity (32').

United, who absolutely had to win, initially had little progress going forward. In addition, defensive ace Harry Maguire apparently injured his groin and had to be substituted after 40 minutes, which meant a weakening defensively.

After the break, the hosts initially increased their offensive intensity, but Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was able to rely on his front men in his 700th competitive game at club level. Dayot Upamecano and Minjae Kim defended with great effort. And at the front, Müller stood out as a joker. The 34-year-old served Kane, after whose pass into the depths, Coman, standing free in front of goalkeeper André Onana, finished ice-coldly.