NAfter the final whistle, the football fan in football teacher Torsten Lieberknecht emerged. “It's a real pleasure to watch the boy,” said the coach of SV Darmstadt 98 about the opponent's outstanding and game-winning player. Jamal Musiala was in the best playing mood on Saturday afternoon at the Böllenfalltorstadion and was almost impossible for his opponents to stop, let alone stop. The 21-year-old shone in FC Bayern Munich's 5-2 win for the promoted team as a goalscorer, provider and as a playing entertainer.

The record champions were temporarily able to reduce the gap to leaders Leverkusen to seven points, but the gap between the bottom of the table from Darmstadt, which has now been winless for 19 games, and the relegation spot has increased to six points.

Because of the numerous chances to score, said FCB coach Thomas Tuchel, Bayern “deserved to score so many goals”. Even if there were some “shocking moments,” as Tuchel said. By this he meant less the two goals from the brave South Hesse team than the injury-related withdrawal of the two stars Harry Kane and Aleksandar Pavlovic.

Kane’s diagnosis is pending

The new national player, who was very agile in the first game after his surprising nomination by the national coach, remained dazed on the pitch after 58 minutes. With a thick plaster on his almost swollen eye, the 19-year-old later gave the all-clear in the catacombs: “It's just an egg,” he said with a smile. Goal scorer Kane, on the other hand, sprained his ankle in an unfortunate action in which he also touched the goal post – the diagnosis is still pending.







What is clear, however, is that things didn't turn out quite as well for the “Liliens” as they did in the first half of the season. In October they held firm for half in Munich before being hit eight times in the second half in the newly promoted team's goal. Three red cards (2 for SVD professionals) and Bayern’s 8-0 win – it was a match that had spectacular features.

The duel at the Darmstadt Böllenfalltor also offered the best entertainment. From beginning to. Musiala gave an early taste of his technical excellence when he dribbled across the penalty area and played Kimmich free on the right – but SVD goalkeeper Marcel Schuhen was able to parry the right-back's shot (7th). On the other side, the first serious advance of the “Lilien” was a little more promising when Manuel Neuer reflexively defused Mathias Honsak’s attempt (16th).



The Darmstadt team defended themselves well against Bayern for a long time.

Anyone who thought that the national goalkeeper, who was “inspired” (Tuchel) by the birth of his first child, could spend most of his time at home with his wife and son due to a lack of employment in Darmstadt, was disappointed. The bottom of the table actually took the lead in the 28th minute against the record champions through Tim Skarke (28th). And in injury time of the first half (45th + 2), Neuer was beaten again, but Oscar Vilhelmsson's shot hit the crossbar.







But at that point it was already 2-1 for Bayern. Musiala benefited from Pavlovic's strong preparatory work when he scored the equalizer (36'). Too little resistance from Darmstadt also enabled Kimmich to send in a cross, which Harry Kane headed in to score his 31st goal of the season (45th+1).

After the break, Bayern took a while to convert their almost 80 possessions into dangerous offensive actions. The starting signal was given again by Musiala, who was unstoppable for the South Hesse underdog that afternoon. The national player fooled half of Darmstadt's backline in a small space – and scored to make it 3-1 (64th).

The SVD captain Fabian Holland said approvingly: “It feels like you have to send seven men when he gets the ball near the penalty area.” Musiala never had enough that day: the 21-year-old first scored the goal for Serge Gnabry, who had recently been substituted 4-1 (74th), then he followed up with another stroke of genius – but the beautiful lob only dripped onto the crossbar (79th).

“Jamal,” said Bayern coach Tuchel, “is very crucial for us at the moment.” Even without Musiala’s help, Mathys Tel, who was also substituted, scored the fifth goal (90+3), to the delight of the 17,800 “Lilien” fans Vilhelmsson scored to make it 2:5 (90+5).