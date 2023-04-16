WNo matter how many hectoliters of beer the winners tip over their heads at the end of the season and no matter how heroic their self-reports sound – after the 28th round of this season it is clear: the German champion 2023 is not a champion.

In the land of the blind, with FC Bayern or Borussia Dortmund, loosely based on Erasmus of Rotterdam, only the one-eyed man is crowned king – unless Urs Fischer pulls through with Union Berlin on the home straight and thus completely turns the German football world upside down in a wonderful way Head. In any case, that would be the appropriate punchline for a season in which the establishment in Munich and Dortmund is ahead of the curve in tabular form, but sometimes grotesquely lags behind its own claims.

This weekend, Bayern’s 1-1 draw against Hoffenheim and Borussia’s 3-3 draw in Stuttgart should have given way to some self-confidence. On the one hand there is the eternal leader – who three weeks ago, when he was still able to win all three titles, fired his highly talented young coach because he saw his presumptuous goals in danger – and is now playing even worse with a world coach.

BVB only beats itself

This Wednesday (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Champions League and on DAZN), Bayern are likely to lose their second title early in the Champions League after the state of affairs and the end of the quarter-finals of the DFB Cup. And on the other hand at BVB, who always claim to be there when Bayern are weak. They’re doing that this season with just 59 points like they’ve never done in over a decade, but BVB only beat themselves.

On Bayern: After the 3-0 defeat in Manchester, Tuchel still refused to focus on the result, even though the “high performer” was only brought in this season in a bang. So far he has only won two out of five games. Instead, Bayern only showed clout in the dressing room: Mané grabbed it and Sané played with a big lip against Hoffenheim. The reaction to all the blows was a bloodless 1-1 draw against Hoffenheim. “Mia san Mia” was yesterday. The Bayern question of the year 2023 is: “Who san Mia?”

If things go wrong against City on Wednesday, Bayern shouldn’t just ask themselves, as with Nagelsmann and his team, whether the “constellation” at the top with sports director Salihamidzic, CEO Kahn and President Hainer might not fit the way you think presented after the end of the Hoeneß and Rummenigge era. With the change of coach, the crisis managers Salihamidzic/Kahn have intensified a crisis that they actually wanted to avert, maybe even created it in the first place.

If Bayern’s pursuers weren’t called BVB, the situation in Munich would be even more precarious. In Dortmund they thought “that we’ve already experienced the stupidest thing”, as coach Terzic aptly stated with a view to the game against Bremen in the first half of the season. By the 88th minute, Borussia had led 2-0 – and lost 2-3.

The BVB fans despair. But this goal was also a hit for all football fans outside of Dortmund, who after ten Bayern championships have not yet lost faith in another title winner. Another, but probably not the last blow in the season of German football weakness.