The FC Bayern Munich footballers missed out on winning their group in the Champions League. In the last game of Group C, coach Alexander Straus’s team lost 2:3 (1:1) against their direct rivals for first place, Arsenal FC. It was the first defeat for the Munich team in the current premier class season.

In windy and rainy London, Munich fell behind early on after an own goal from captain Glodis Viggosdottir (7th). Her central defender colleague Magdalena Eriksson (39th) brought the equalizer with two goals, each from corners, and then took the lead in the second half (58th). However, Arsenal were able to equalize just a minute after the opening goal (59th) and were awarded a penalty in the final phase after a handball by Bayern defender Tuva Hansen. Mariona Caldentey converted from the spot (86th).

FC Bayern, who failed in the group phase last year, are two points behind the Londoners at the end of the group phase with 13 points. The quarter- and semi-final pairings will be drawn on February 7, 2025.