Due to the football teacher training, Bavaria’s head coach Hansi Flick currently has to do without Miroslav Klose. The assistant trainer is doing an internship at AC Milan, like among others PICTURE citing a report in the Italian sports newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport reported.
It is said that Klose wanted to complete the internship last year, but the 2014 world champion had to wait due to the corona pandemic. He is currently watching the training sessions of Milan coach Stefano Pioli, whom he has known since their time together at Lazio. Klose played for the Romans from 2011 to 2016, Pioli sat in the coaching bench of the two-time Italian champions from June 2014 to April 2016.
“I need a station abroad to complete my studies,” Klose says from the media report Gazzetta dello Sport quoted. “I will soon be able to train at the highest level, but I am doing step by step as I did as a player. I am open to anything in the future. The next step is to train a team.”
The 42-year-old started as an assistant coach for the German national team, and from November 2016 to July 2018 he assisted Joachim Löw. He then moved to the junior division of FC Bayern and coached the U17 team, which won the B-Junioren-Bundesliga-Relay South / Southwest with 21 victories in the 2018/19 season. Klose has been Hansi Flick’s assistant coach on the professional team since July last year, and he has also been participating in the DFB’s football teacher training program since last summer.