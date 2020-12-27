In the club magazine 51 Manuel Neuer personally addressed the fans of the FC Bayern agile. The goalkeeper emphasized how much the fans are missing in the stadium and announced that the team also wants to win the Club World Cup.
The year 2020 is drawing to a close in a few days, but the developments in the past twelve months are likely to extend well beyond December 31. The fight against the corona pandemic has progressed, but is far from over. The first hope in this regard is the start of vaccinations.
In sport, too, a lot will be different in the New Year. The tiers have been empty since spring, fans have to – if possible – use the television. That doesn’t leave the FC Bayern players indifferent, as Manuel Neuer did in the foreword to the latest edition of the club’s magazine 51 emphasizes: “Those of you who do sports know for sure that training successes and successes in competition feel different. The passion you kindle in the stands makes a big difference. We players absorb your emotions, we experience them with you You: You carry us over the crucial meters when it matters. “
However, the team has adjusted well to the game without fans, said Neuer: “We push each other more than before, because we have to release these forces more from within.” After a parade he himself “never really cheered – today I make my fist as a sign for all of us, for me: Yes, we are there, we are strong!”
The high level of self-motivation and solidarity were an important factor for the successful year 2020. He was happy “that we currently have such a great team that forms a unit with the coaching team,” writes Neuer. “We can be proud of this team – personally, I have never experienced such cohesion.”
This year, FC Bayern won the triple for the second time, and the DFL Supercup and the UEFA Supercup also went to the German record champions. Only the Club World Cup is still missing to be the first team after FC Barcelona to win all six titles in a year.
The tournament will be held in Qatar from February 1st to 11th inclusive. According to Neuer, the team also wants to take this trophy home with them: “Winning the Club World Cup 2013 was a great experience. We have now seen it again as a Champions League- Winner worked out to write history with this title. We want to seize this opportunity. For the club, for ourselves – and not least for our fans. “
Leave a Reply