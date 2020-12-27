In sport, too, a lot will be different in the New Year. The tiers have been empty since spring, fans have to – if possible – use the television. That doesn’t leave the FC Bayern players indifferent, as Manuel Neuer did in the foreword to the latest edition of the club’s magazine 51 emphasizes: “Those of you who do sports know for sure that training successes and successes in competition feel different. The passion you kindle in the stands makes a big difference. We players absorb your emotions, we experience them with you You: You carry us over the crucial meters when it matters. “

The high level of self-motivation and solidarity were an important factor for the successful year 2020. He was happy “that we currently have such a great team that forms a unit with the coaching team,” writes Neuer. “We can be proud of this team – personally, I have never experienced such cohesion.”

The tournament will be held in Qatar from February 1st to 11th inclusive. According to Neuer, the team also wants to take this trophy home with them: “Winning the Club World Cup 2013 was a great experience. We have now seen it again as a Champions League- Winner worked out to write history with this title. We want to seize this opportunity. For the club, for ourselves – and not least for our fans. “