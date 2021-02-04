Change of personnel in the defense of FC Bayern ?! At least David Alaba will leave in the summer and at least one new central defender will come. Or maybe a second? Juves Merih Demiral is said to be on the Bayern list. The transfer rumor in the check:
As is well known, FC Bayern is looking for a new central defender for the coming season. David Alaba will leave the record champions. Dayot Upamecano is the desired successor. The RB defender also has two lucrative offers from the Premier League (supposedly from Chelsea and Liverpool), but Bayern are the clear favorite for the transfer.
Nevertheless, plans in Munich are certainly multi-track. On the one hand, because a decision at Upamecano has not yet been made 100 percent. On the other hand, because there could be further departures. Above all that of Jerome Boateng. His contract is running out, a decision has not yet been made, according to FCB boss Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. At the moment, however, many things point to a farewell, as was the case recently kicker reported.
And in addition to Alaba and Boateng, Niklas Süle’s future is also open. Süle still has a contract until 2022. Most recently, he had to line up behind the Alaba-Boateng duo. If Upamecano arrives, he could remain the number three center-back next season. Of the Sports picture it is said that the Bavarians proceed with Süle according to the motto: extend or sell. If there is no agreement in the summer, a transfer fee should be generated at Süle. The Alaba scenario should not repeat itself.
A prospect is already ready with Chelsea. Especially when Upamecano decides against the blues and for Bayern. Are you investing the Süle transfer fee in a new defender in Munich? Or is Demiral only an issue if Upamecano cancels?
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano In any case, declared in an Instagram Live 433that the FCB have the Juve defender in view. He moved from US Sassuolo to the old lady in 2019 for 18 million euros. His contract is still valid until 2024, his current market value is estimated at 30 million euros (via transfermarkt.de).
The 22-year-old has great competition in Turin. In addition to Matthijs de Ligt (21), the two veterans Leonardo Bonucci (33) and Giorgio Chiellini (26) are also in the squad. If everyone is fit, it is a blow and jump to see who is allowed to run for the Italian record champions.
The 19-time Turkish international has long since proven that Demiral is a great defender talent. At 1.90m he is a similar type of player as Süle. So a suitable one-to-one successor if Süle leaves? With a view to the long-term contract of Demiral in Piedmont, rather unlikely.
Nothing should go below 30 million euros – Juve’s claim should be more in the range of 40 million euros. Over 40 million euros have already been reserved for Upamecano. Further big leaps would hardly be possible, even if Süle was sold. The German international would be significantly cheaper than Demiral due to the shorter contract term.
And so in the end you can say: yes, Romano is probably right. Bayern have Demiral in their sights. It would be bad if it weren’t for that. But: A transfer attempt would only be realistic if the Upamecano deal still fails. That depends only to a limited extent on the future of Süle. Demiral would be over the budget. Should Süle actually have to be sold, a cheaper solution would be sought. The most obvious: to extend the contract with Jerome Boateng.