After this furious 3: 3 draw against Arminia Bielefeld stands for FC Bayern Munich a real top game on the program. On Saturday afternoon, the German record champions are third in the table Eintracht Frankfurt to guest. The Hessians have been playing strong for weeks and are still unbeaten in the league in 2021. For the away game in the banking metropolis, head coach Hansi Flick is planning with Leon Goretzka again.
In addition to the national player, who struggled with calf problems after surviving the corona infection, Jerome Boateng and Javi Martinez are also about to return to the squad. “Jerome has been training for a while, the other two joined yesterday,” said Flick at the press conference on Friday afternoon. The Munich hospital is still well filled even without this trio.
Tanguy Nianzou (advanced training), Alexander Nübel (ankle joint injury), Douglas Costa (hairline crack in the metatarsus), Serge Gnabry (torn muscle fiber) and Thomas Müller (COVID-19) were also joined by Benjamin Pavard (COVID-19) and Corentin this week Tolisso added. The midfielder tore a tendon in his thigh and will be out for at least three months. “There are fewer and fewer, that’s a challenge for all of us,” said the trainer. “Three weeks ago we had the pitch full, but that can always happen in a season.”
“” They have a strong team that can hurt their opponents “”
– Hansi Flick on Eintracht Frankfurt
“We have some players who are not there. Nevertheless, we have enormous quality,” emphasized the Bayern coach. On Saturday afternoon it depends on the right attitude, said the 55-year-old, who looks forward to the away game full of anticipation. “You play football for games like this,” said Flick. Eintracht Frankfurt has a team that is well put together and has developed superbly: “They have a strong team that can hurt their opponents.”
Compared to the home game against Bielefeld, Flick will probably work hard to rebuild his defense. After the failure of Pavard and the recent weak performance by Bouna Sarr, Niklas Süle should take over the right-back position. The well-rehearsed duo David Alaba / Boateng is expected in the defense center. Alphonso Davies completes the back four in front of captain Manuel Neuer.
If Goretzka has enough for the starting XI, he starts in the central midfield next to Joshua Kimmich. Marc Roca and Martinez are available as alternatives to the ex-Schalke. There are significantly fewer options on the offensive, which is why Leroy Sané, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Kingsley Coman and Robert Lewandowski should start again. If Flick makes a change, Jamal Musiala is the first choice.