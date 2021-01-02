It was to be expected from the start that Bayern would stumble during these stressful weeks. In fact, the triple winner missed his sovereignty and dominance in many games, but the Flick-Elf conceded only one defeat with the 1: 4 against Hoffenheim on the second match day. It was close against Hertha BSC (4: 3), Werder Bremen (1: 1), RB Leipzig (3: 3) and Union Berlin (1: 1), but at least one point should always be there until the end, which is why the Säbener Strasse the Christmas championship could be celebrated.

? ️ Hansi #Flick Regarding the opponent: “We have analyzed the opponent, but we don’t yet know exactly what the new coach will come up with. Normally he can dictate a style of play and put the opponent under pressure. But we look at ourselves.” # FCBM05 #FC Bayern pic.twitter.com/3xlx4pbkrz – FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayern) January 2, 2021