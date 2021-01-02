The FC Bayern starts the football year 2021 on Sunday evening (6 p.m.). The record champions receive the in their own stadium FSV Mainz 05. Which starting line-up could Hansi Flick choose?
Finally take a deep breath – that should have occurred to the players of FC Bayern after the 2-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen on matchday 13. Since the start of the season, the Munich team have played 22 competitive games, with the Bundesliga, the Champions League and, in between, the DFB Cup and the two Supercup competitions of the DFL and UEFA on the agenda every three days.
It was to be expected from the start that Bayern would stumble during these stressful weeks. In fact, the triple winner missed his sovereignty and dominance in many games, but the Flick-Elf conceded only one defeat with the 1: 4 against Hoffenheim on the second match day. It was close against Hertha BSC (4: 3), Werder Bremen (1: 1), RB Leipzig (3: 3) and Union Berlin (1: 1), but at least one point should always be there until the end, which is why the Säbener Strasse the Christmas championship could be celebrated.
The start of the calendar year 2021 is contested by FC Bayern against FSV Mainz 05. The Rheinhessen are in the basement of the Bundesliga, after Achim Beierlorzer they have now also dismissed Jan-Moritz Lichte and made a change in management: Rouven Schröder has his post as sports director Voluntarily vacated, the new strong duo is Christian Heidel and Martin Schmidt. As the sports director (Heidel) and sports director (Schmidt), they want to steer the fortunes on Bruchweg back on track and appeal to the virtues that have distinguished the club in the past. Jan Siewert is taking over the team as interim coach this weekend, and a new head coach will be presented after the Bayern game.
Mainz should be Mainz again, but that doesn’t matter to Flick in preparation for the game. “We have analyzed the opponent, of course we don’t know what Jan Siewert will come up with,” he said at the press conference on Saturday afternoon. The 55-year-old expects courageous Mainz players, but doesn’t want to concentrate too much on the opponent: “It’s about how we get into the game. We look at ourselves. We have respect for the opponent, but ultimately it’s also about how we accept the game. “
Flick reported that his team made a fresh impression in the first training sessions after the Christmas break. “Everyone is burning for the start of the second half of the season. We have […] In the last game against Leverkusen we brought back the championship lead and had a break that was important – even if it was short. The team is more liberated, the joy is even more. We were satisfied with the quality. ”
However, he will not be able to fall back on the entire staff. In addition to Tanguy Nianzou (torn muscle bundle), Kingsley Coman (strain in the thigh) and Marc Roca (muscular problems) are out. “Otherwise the squad is complete,” said Flick, who for the first time could also nominate Tiago Dantas for the professional squad. “You have to wait and see what happens before tomorrow,” he said of the 20-year-old, who was previously only allowed to play for the amateurs.
A 4-2-3-1 formation is expected, with Manuel Neuer starting between the posts. Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba and Alphonso Davies should start in the back four, although Pavard could again be replaced by Niklas Süle. Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich can be expected on the double six, while Serge Gnabry, Thomas Müller and Leroy Sané could play behind center forward Robert Lewandowski in the offensive row of three.
