On the FC Bayern Munich is waiting for the 19th matchday TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. After three straight wins Coach Hansi Flick in the home game against the table eleventh. With the Kraichgauer, the Bavarians still have an open plan. In the first leg, the German record champions lost 4-1. With Leon Goretzka, an important high performer will be canceled on Saturday afternoon.
The national player and Javi Martinez tested positive for the corona virus and are in quarantine at home. Both players are doing well, as the league leaders announced on Friday afternoon. With Alexander Nübel, Munich had to cope with another failure this week. The replacement keeper sustained an ankle ligament injury during training and is expected to be out for three to four weeks. There are also Tanguy Nianzou (advanced training) and Corentin Tolisso, who is due to start training again on Sunday.
On Saturday afternoon there will also be a reunion with Sebastian Hoeneß, who led the Bayern amateurs to the championship in the third division last season and then switched to TSG Hoffenheim. Again, the 38-year-old should not cheat his ex-club. “Hoffenheim did very well in the first leg and caught us at a time when we were a bit tired. That is over now,” said Flick at the press talk on Friday afternoon.
“It’s a different game now and we’re well prepared,” continued the 55-year-old. “After three wins in a row, we now want to win against Hoffenheim as well.” Flick is also confident about his team’s recent training performances. “The two-day break did you good, you saw that in training on Wednesday and Thursday,” emphasized the ex-Bayern professional. “There was a very high intensity in there.”
In terms of line-up, Flick didn’t want to look into his cards. It will be exciting to see how the trainer will compensate for Goretzka’s failure. It is conceivable that youngster Jamal Musiala will replace the national player and appear in the attacking midfield alongside Thomas Müller. Marc Roca would be the more defensive alternative and could form a classic double six with Joshua Kimmich. No change is to be expected in the defense center, where Jerome Boateng and David Alaba recently “ensured a certain stability”, according to Flick, who could bring Benjamin Pavard on as a right-back.
On the other hand, Alphonso Davies should be given preference over Lucas Hernandez, as the world champion was unable to train on Wednesday and Thursday due to a dental operation. As usual, captain Manuel Neuer stands between the posts. On the offensive flanks, Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman could get the trust. The starting line-up is completed by Robert Lewandowski.