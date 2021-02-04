Before the Club World Cup in Qatar stands for FC Bayern Munich the away game on Friday evening Hertha BSC on the program, which was brought forward to 8 p.m.. In the capital, head coach Hansi Flick wants to expand the latest streak of success and take the fifth victory in a row. The trainer has to do without national player Leon Goretzka again, whose quarantine will not end until late Friday evening.
In addition to the central midfielder, Javi Martinez, another professional of the German record champions, was infected with the corona virus. The quarantine of the Spanish veteran has already ended, but the 32-year-old will not return to the squad against Hertha BSC. “We’ll have to wait and see for Javi and Leon,” said Flick at the press conference on Wednesday. “After the quarantine you have to take a test.”
Then it will be decided whether the two midfielders will fly to Kater or travel to Kater. Tanguy Nianzou (advanced training) and Alexander Nübel (ankle injury) are also missing in Berlin. Corentin Tolisso, on the other hand, returned to team training at the beginning of the week after muscular problems.
With a view to the Club World Cup in Qatar, the Bayern coach emphasized that they “want to win the next title and make history. That is our goal, knowing full well that it is a difficult task,” said the 55-year-old. For the time being, however, full concentration applies to the away game at Hertha BSC. “We want to win the fifth victory in a row in Berlin and send a signal to the Bundesliga that we are back on track,” explained Flick.
Due to the Club World Cup, load management is also coming to the fore again, as Bayern have to play four competitive games within eleven days. “We want to use as many players as possible,” said the ex-professional, who could rebuild his starting line-up against Hertha BSC to give one or two players a break before the tournament in Qatar. Possible candidates are Alphonso Davies and Serge Gnabry, for whom Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sané are available as alternatives.
Niklas Süle could also slip into the starting line-up and replace Benjamin Pavard or Jerome Boateng. David Alaba, on the other hand, is placed in the back four ahead of Manuel Neuer. Marc Roca recently delivered a solid performance alongside Joshua Kimmich in the central midfield. The Spaniard could start again as Tolisso is unlikely to be an option for the starting lineup. In addition to Sané, Thomas Müller, Kingsley Coman and Robert Lewandowski should also appear on the offensive.