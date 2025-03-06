Joshua Kimmich commented on his future after the clear Champions League victory of FC Bayern Munich against Bayer Leverkusen. “In any case, a decision will come promptly, at the latest before the international break,” said the 30-year-old soccer professional after the 3-0 on Wednesday evening in the round of 16. It sounded that Kimmich will extend with Bavaria.

“The ball is not with me,” said the recently injured missing midfielder, but to the record champions. “I don’t want to get too much on the time process. Of course, the public has become public that the offer was withdrawn, but it was not the case in communication that I perceived it that way. ” What Kimmich meant exactly by that, he left open. “At first it was my schedule to take it before the international break,” said Kimmich. This begins in the middle of the month. “The club didn’t want that. That is also legitimate. The club wanted to have a decision now before the two games (against Leverkusen). ”

Kimmich has been playing for FC Bayern since 2015. His contract expires at the end of the season. He could then change free of charge, but there are also competitors, said Kimmich. He spoke strikingly of very trusting conversations with sports director Max Eberl and sports director Christoph Freund.

This was also emphasized by Eberl, who after the game again value that both sides wanted a decision promptly and Kimmich was “not greedy” in the salary. That was “nonsense,” said Eberl. “It’s not about squeezing the last euro. The Max knows that. We have had very good conversations. Max is very, very honest and fights, ”said Kimmich.