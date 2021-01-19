In an interview, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is asked what his biggest mistake was at Bayern. His answer is prompt and direct. In the Klinsmann case, he should have acted differently.

At the end of the year, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is leaving as Bayern boss. Looking back, he describes the engagement of the coach Jürgen Klinsmann as his biggest mistake. Klinsmann had failed terribly in the 2008/09 season and was released before the end of the season.

VHead of the board, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, would like to see Thomas Müller or Manuel Neuer continue at Bayern Munich after they have retired. “I would strongly recommend keeping Thomas Müller in mind in this context. Manuel Neuer, our captain, also has everything. After their active careers, both would look good to FC Bayern in a different position, ”said Rummenigge to“ Münchner Merkur / tz ”(Tuesday edition) in an interview with a view to a potential managerial job.

Rummenigge wants to step down from the German record champions at the end of the year, Oliver Kahn will then inherit him as CEO. Müller (31) and Neuer (34) each have contracts until summer 2023.

“I will be 66 years old this year – and at some point you have to be ready to make room. It’s the same in football as it is in management, ”said Rummenigge. “But it is important to me that the club is well positioned. And I think this is the case with Herbert Hainer, Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic. I wish the trio as much success and fun as Uli Hoeneß and I had. “

Rummenigge was also asked during the conversation what his biggest mistake was during his time with Bayern. His clear answer: “The attitude of Jürgen Klinsmann.”

“Unfortunately that just didn’t really fit together.”

Bayern signed Klinsmann in the summer of 2008 to succeed Ottmar Hitzfeld. The former striker failed and was fired before the end of the season.

“You have to be honest,” said Rummenigge: “Unfortunately, Jürgen Klinsmann and FC Bayern just didn’t really fit together in our club culture and philosophy. He wasn’t a trainer in the sense of a coach, he was more of a project manager. ”At that time, he should have“ had a top German trainer at his side, ”says Rummenigge, looking back. “But I am of the opinion that you have to be able to make mistakes in order to learn from them. Ideally, they should just not be repeated. ”