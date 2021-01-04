The 20-year-old full-back was loaned to FC Bayern in July 2018 and signed for 1.1 million euros in January 2019. Richards is now in the professional squad and was allowed to complete eight missions under the direction of Hansi Flick.

FC Bayern has been observing the North American market more intensively for a number of years, and signed Alphonso Davies in addition to Richards. Those responsible paid ten million euros to the Vancouver Whitecaps for the left wing. Over time, Davies was transformed into a left-back and has been a regular since November 2019. He played a large part in the triple success.