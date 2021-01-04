According to Chris Richards, the FC Bayern apparently the next talent of the FC Dallas in the sights. As ESPN reports, Tanner Tessmann is supposed to complete a trial training on Säbener Straße.
Since FC Bayern and the North American MLS club FC Dallas entered into a cooperation in February 2018, some talents have had the chance to prove themselves in Munich. In November 2019, five young players from Dallas took part in the training of the Munich U23 and U19 teams, after Chris Richards had already made the jump to the Isar.
The 20-year-old full-back was loaned to FC Bayern in July 2018 and signed for 1.1 million euros in January 2019. Richards is now in the professional squad and was allowed to complete eight missions under the direction of Hansi Flick.
As part of the strategic partnership, the Bavarians also want to invite Tanner Tessmann to a trial training session as soon as possible ESPN reported. The 19-year-old plays in the central midfield, can play as a six or eight and has already played 19 major league soccer appearances.
Before the start of the new MLS season, Tessmann should prove to himself in Munich how long he can train at Bayern, but depends on the schedule, which has not yet been published. For the coming season Tessmann should return to Dallas, but a future loan or even a firm commitment on the part of Bayern is not categorically excluded.
FC Bayern has been observing the North American market more intensively for a number of years, and signed Alphonso Davies in addition to Richards. Those responsible paid ten million euros to the Vancouver Whitecaps for the left wing. Over time, Davies was transformed into a left-back and has been a regular since November 2019. He played a large part in the triple success.
Leave a Reply