When Bayern take it seriously, better opponents sometimes run afterwards, fully motivated but overwhelmed. The victory in the minority is not the only message before the top game in Leipzig.

V.Three years ago, three football professionals from Japan got involved in a show match for television. They played against 100 children who competed on a normal-sized field with normal-sized goals in an anything but normal-sized 10-30-30-30 formation: ten kids in goal, 30 in defense, 30 in midfield, 30 in Storm. The video is a hit on Youtube: You can see how the professionals Ideguchi, Kiyotake and Yamaguchi pass the ball from left to right and right to left – and how the children follow it in a swarm. The professional who has the ball is under siege. Those who don’t have it are ignored.

On Saturday, almost 22 minutes had been played in the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern and VfB Stuttgart, when the Swabian defenders swarmed towards Thomas Müller in their own penalty area – and ignored Leroy Sané. The clever Müller, who had already played a one-two with Sané, tricked the defenders with his eyes: He looked in one direction, but passed the ball in the other direction. To Sané. When he stopped the ball in the penalty area, the defenders swarmed towards him – and ignored Serge Gnabry. The rest went like this: Pass Sané, shot Gnabry, goal Bayern.