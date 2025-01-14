Goalkeeper Mala Grohs from FC Bayern Munich returned to the training pitch for the start of winter preparation after suffering from a tumor. According to the club, the 23-year-old completed parts of the team training. After the “pleasant news,” she is expected to work on her next steps toward a comeback in the coming weeks. Grohs, who made her diagnosis of a “malignant tumor” public in November, had surgery in December. After that, FC Bayern had already announced a return to training in January. This happened now. Grohs has been playing for Bayern since 2019 and has been German champion three times since then. She was recently appointed to the A team by national coach Christian Wück, but canceled due to a tonsil operation.