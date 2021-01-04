FC Bayern got off to a wild start to the year against FSV Mainz 05 with a 5-2 win. At halftime, the record champions were still 2-0 behind, but turned the game around in an almost familiar manner.
Gates: Burkardt (32nd, Latza), Hack (44th, Brosinski), Kimmich (50th Lewandowski), Sane (55th, Kimmich), Süle (70th), Lewandowski (76th, penalty / 83rd, Müller)
For the eighth time in a row, FC Bayern was behind in a Bundesliga game. However, the record champions have not lost any of them. And against Mainz, who already deservedly led 2-0 at halftime, a completely different wind blew after the break.
The Mainz team, coached by interim coach Jan Siewert, played a strong first half and seemed to be absolutely on the winning road after 45 minutes. However, Bayern showed a completely different face after the break and dismantled the guests.
Joshua Kimmich, who celebrated his starting line-up comeback, scored the connecting goal just five minutes after half-time. Leroy Sane, who was also in the starting line-up, equalized another five minutes later in the best seal style for Bayern. When Niklas Süle hit the Munich leadership after a corner kick, the dams finally broke. Robert Lewandowski then converted a penalty and tied his next Bundesliga brace after being presented by Thomas Müller.
Goal scorer Joshua Kimmich: “Mainz played with a diamond – we didn’t manage that well in the first half. We came out with a different attitude in the second half. Mainz really hurt us in the first half. It’s very exhausting when you always have to run after a deficit. Of course, it also feels good to know that you can always turn a game like this. “
Goalscorer Leroy Sane: “At the moment we always need a wake-up call in order to be able to give full throttle. The Mainz team did very well. Nevertheless, we can be satisfied.”
Goalscorer Jonathan Burkardt: “The first half was good. If you scored 2-0 after half-time in Munich, you did a lot right! But five goals in the second half is far too few. An extremely bitter defeat, after our lead!”
Debutant Finn Dahmen: “It was a huge thing for me, I was really excited before the game. Maybe it was a good thing that I only found out today, then I could sleep better! But the great joy is a bit difficult now ! “
