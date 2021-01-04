Gates: Burkardt (32nd, Latza), Hack (44th, Brosinski), Kimmich (50th Lewandowski), Sane (55th, Kimmich), Süle (70th), Lewandowski (76th, penalty / 83rd, Müller)

Joshua Kimmich, who celebrated his starting line-up comeback, scored the connecting goal just five minutes after half-time. Leroy Sane, who was also in the starting line-up, equalized another five minutes later in the best seal style for Bayern. When Niklas Süle hit the Munich leadership after a corner kick, the dams finally broke. Robert Lewandowski then converted a penalty and tied his next Bundesliga brace after being presented by Thomas Müller.

Goalscorer Leroy Sane: “At the moment we always need a wake-up call in order to be able to give full throttle. The Mainz team did very well. Nevertheless, we can be satisfied.”

Debutant Finn Dahmen: “It was a huge thing for me, I was really excited before the game. Maybe it was a good thing that I only found out today, then I could sleep better! But the great joy is a bit difficult now ! “

Robert Lewandowski scored 3294828242 goals with precisely this physical effort. But when the goal is conceded, the Neuersche reclamation arm goes up in a matter of milliseconds – how annoying can a soccer player be? # fcbm05 – Clemens Boisserée (@BoissereeC) January 3, 2021

And here is the first voice in the interview. # FCBM05 pic.twitter.com/7lgIm0ECT8 – Martin Schneider (@MSneijder) January 3, 2021

Bayern could do that with the deficit until the end of the season and would still be champions. It’s not even meant as a joke, I really think so. # FCBM05 – Niklas Levinsohn (@ levins0hn) January 3, 2021

This euphoria of the players when Bayern scores a goal. # fcbm05 pic.twitter.com/rPxvfHO37h – Melli (@giacobaer) January 3, 2021

There are reasons why I am no longer really interested in the Bundesliga apart from the games at my club.# FCBM05 – Ben Kylo Grämm Skywalker (@Glycosid) January 3, 2021

Flick count:

59 games

51 victories !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

5 draws

3 losses (1 in 2020)# FCBM05 – Christian (@texterstexte) January 3, 2021