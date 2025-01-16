The stadium clock, unfortunately without a hand, stood at two minutes to 9 p.m. So it’s a long way from twelve o’clock in the afternoon. And yet two men were now getting ready for a duel that had been so eagerly anticipated in the run-up to the game, as if Charles Bronson and Henry Fonda were meeting on the railway track in Fröttmaning. Basically, the game was already over at that moment. 28 minutes had been played, FC Bayern was leading 2-0 against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, who had shown the courage of all those who had to hand over their revolvers to a deputy sheriff at the saloon door. To just get beaten up today.