A.ln 70 seconds it was quiet in the stadium. There weren’t any fans in Munich who could applaud and sing about the Bundesliga game between FC Bayern and Borussia Dortmund. In the lower stands, the substitutes sat with hats and hoods over their heads. Edin Terzic, the Dortmund coach, stood lonely on the sidelines, his hands buried in his jacket pockets.

When 80 seconds had passed, it was no longer quiet in the stadium. There were still no fans, but those who were allowed to be there made a surprising amount of noise. The television and radio reporters shouted into their microphones. The substitutes from Dortmund stood and clapped, some had their hoods slipped off their heads. The coach Terzic clenched his hands, which were no longer in the jacket. In the ten seconds in between, striker Erling Haaland had taken the ball on the edge of the box, shot at goal with his left foot and then slid his knees across the grass.

On Saturday evening Haaland not only scored the 1-0, but also the 2-0 against FC Bayern. Suddenly, Munich was only in second place behind Leipzig in the live table. It was Robert Lewandowski who quickly restored the old order. With his league goals 29 and 30, he led his club on the pitch to 2-2 before the break – and in first place in the table. It was an exciting game that then got an exciting ending: In the 88th and 90th minute, Leon Goretzka and Lewandowski scored 3: 2 and 4: 2.

0: 4, 0: 5, 0: 6, 1: 4, 1: 5

Before the kick-off, it was questionable whether the match between the German football market leaders should be classified as an “absolute summit” at the moment, as was logically done on the website of Sky, the rights holder. This cannot be determined from the Bundesliga statistics. When Dortmund played in Munich, it went like this for them in the past four years: 0: 4, 0: 5, 0: 6, 1: 4, 1: 5.

It’s been almost seven years since they won the league in Munich – and at least more than two years ago that it worked out in Dortmund. On this Saturday they even came to Munich only in fifth place. 13 points behind. A summit meeting? To stay in the mountain language: more of a meeting at the intermediate station.

After kick-off, however, the Dortmund team immediately began climbing to the summit. In the second minute Mahmoud Dahoud took the ball from Joshua Kimmich near the penalty area. Haaland shot, Jérôme Boateng, who later twisted his left knee and had to be replaced, falsified. 1-0. In the ninth minute, Dahoud brought the ball to the left with a change of sides, where it came from Nico Schulz and Thorgan Hazard to Haaland, who only had to push it into the goal. 2-0.

Terzic’s plan – three-way chain (Can, Hummels, Zagadou) plus counter-football – worked. His team was then able to withdraw into their own half with a two-goal lead – and did so. In the offensive game she had a small competitive disadvantage. The Dortmund coach had to do without the (attacking) full-back Raphaël Guerreiro and the winger Jadon Sancho, who are perhaps the two best BVB players next to Haaland.

They dropped out because of muscular problems. Munich coach Hansi Flick, on the other hand, was able to use Thomas Müller, a former Covid 19 patient, for the first time again from the beginning and even make a luxury decision, as in: He had to find a partner for Kingsley Coman between the national players Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sané choose – and decided on Sané. A decision that was worth it. On the left wing, Sané Schulz dribbled out and shot the ball in the middle, where Lewandowski pushed him over the line (26th). On the right wing, Coman dribbled into the box and was fouled by Dahoud. Lewandowski sank the penalty (44.).

Goretzka hits with a volley

The Dortmunders did not lack opportunities. Shortly before the 1: 2, Thomas Meunier should have made the 3: 0 alone in front of Neuer. However, he did not shoot, but passed too hesitantly in the middle, where Alaba cleared the ball. Shortly after the break, Hazard slammed the ball just wide of the post. And Haaland? It had to be struck in the 60th minute and also replaced a little bit. The Norwegian had to watch from the sidelines as Lewandowski managed what he hadn’t: The Pole scored his third goal in the 90th minute – and his 31st in the Bundesliga season. But that was already the 4: 2.

The crucial scene of the game occurred two minutes earlier: Leon Goretzka volleyed into the goal from 14 meters. However, Dortmund complained about a duel between Emre Can and Leroy Sané. They called for a foul, but the referee didn’t whistle. And so said BVB captain Marco Reus afterwards in the Sky interview. “At Bayern it would have been whistled.” When the game was over, Thomas Müller announced a message in a Sky interview. It should have been particularly interesting for Joachim Löw, the national coach, who was watching in Munich in the stands. “I feel like hunting for titles in the summer,” said Müller.