For many years, David Alaba was the ultimate in Bayern’s left defense, but the 28-year-old is now the head of defense in central defense, even if only until the end of the season – staying beyond June 30 is considered impossible. When asked what he’ll be missing when Alaba says goodbye to the team, Davies replied to the tz: “Very clearly: Communication. He gives me so many tips and commands that I will definitely miss.”

In the future, however, he will have to learn to keep focus and to maintain an overview – one day he will also want to take on a leadership role and give commands to his teammates. “There are not yet as many as there could be,” says Davies, who is currently still having difficulties with the language barrier: “I’m trying to improve there too, but at the moment I find it difficult in the heat of the game, in German To give directions. When I say something, it usually comes out in English. “