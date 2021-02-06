On the left side of defense, Alphonso Davies has followed in David Alaba’s footsteps. It is also the Austrian who made the shooting star of the FC Bayern gives helpful tips, like Davies in an interview with the tz betrayed.
Alphonso Davies has developed rapidly since November 2019, but the 20-year-old Canadian has by no means exhausted his performance potential. The left-back is convincing at Bayern with his speed, agility and dribbling skills; In the game against the ball, however, he must work primarily on his positional play in order to prevent dangerous attacks from the opponent on his side. The fact that he can clean up many such scenes thanks to his speed speaks for him – but he would be an even better player if he would prevent them from being created.
For many years, David Alaba was the ultimate in Bayern’s left defense, but the 28-year-old is now the head of defense in central defense, even if only until the end of the season – staying beyond June 30 is considered impossible. When asked what he’ll be missing when Alaba says goodbye to the team, Davies replied to the tz: “Very clearly: Communication. He gives me so many tips and commands that I will definitely miss.”
“He says: ‘Come in!’, ‘Watch out, there’s someone behind you!’ I keep getting information from him that makes me stand on tiptoe, “says Davies, who sees Alaba as” a kind of mentor “. “With his voice in my head, I never lose focus. I’ve learned a lot from him.”
In the future, however, he will have to learn to keep focus and to maintain an overview – one day he will also want to take on a leadership role and give commands to his teammates. “There are not yet as many as there could be,” says Davies, who is currently still having difficulties with the language barrier: “I’m trying to improve there too, but at the moment I find it difficult in the heat of the game, in German To give directions. When I say something, it usually comes out in English. “