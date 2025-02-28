Everyone involved agreed on one point: that the basketball season in the Euroleague is slowly turning into the target curve. And if you don’t feel yourself, you will not receive a starting place for the final K.-O. round. As a result, Vadimir Lucic grumbled on Thursday evening with a serious look and a typically deep voice: “The season is now in a crucial phase”, so you simply have to be ready.

The captain of FC Bayern’s basketball players should not be accused of the fact that his team was not ready, but the Munich people still lost in an intensive game at Paris Basketball with 88:93 points. That could still fall on their feet, because after the conceivably narrow 109: 107 success in the first leg, the French won the direct comparison. Which could become important in view of the immensely tight tableaus. At the moment, the Munich -based company is seventh place and thus planned from the direct qualification for the playoffs, but they would be eligible to start the playins. The teams in ranks seven to ten play the two final places for the eight playoff participants.

In view of the distances to the rear, no reason to breathe, two or three defeats and the FCB would tumble out of the coveted zone. Milan, Real Madrid, Barcelona or Efes Istanbul all rank behind them, clubs that certainly don’t want to put on to the playoffs that are still seven games.

TJ Shorts and Maodo Lo are well known from the Bundesliga, now they are decisive for the Paris victory

The narrow defeat in Paris was all the more annoying, the Eurocup champion, like Bayern, is one of the positive surprises of the season. The French are characterized by an enormous pace, as well as a ranks of Guards that, like Speedy Gonzales, race through the opposing defensive series. Above all, TJ Shorts, in which the name is the program. In the Bundesliga, the 1.75 meter small US playmaker is unforgettable after winning the Champions League with Bonn, and he was also the most important protagonist in the Paris Eurocup victory. In the Euroleague, too, he is a candidate for the title of the most valuable player, against Munich he scored 27 points.

He is assisted by world champion Maodo Lo, who enters the defensive with less force than shorts, but knows how to dance through the opposing ranks with his body decorations. The former Munich team scored 14 points. They have proven several times that Bayern can keep up at this level without any problems, even in Paris: Carsen Edwards, even higher than shorts, which he took with 29 points. In Andreas Obst (20 points), FCB has the best spacers in Europe currently in its ranks, and Shabazz Napier (14) comes back into shape after his injury, and Johannes Voigtmann also met double digits (11).

The fact that it was not enough was because the Parisians defended very aggressively and showed greater will in the rebound game. It was certainly not useful that Oscar da Silva had to fit after two minutes because of a knee injury, given the lack of the injured Devin Booker. Further investigations are supposed to bring clarity, but time is urging. The Bavarians will be guest in the Bundesliga in Chemnitz on Sunday, and the home game against Red Star Belgrade will follow on Thursday.

In the Bundesliga, time is less urgent than in international business, there are still 14 games on the program for the leaders. And the playoff participation is hardly endangered.