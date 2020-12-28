Ztwo weeks without a game. The short blast around Christmas not only tasted the badly stressed football professionals of FC Bayern in this darned Corona year, but also their boss. “The break is good for us,” said Hansi Flick at the end of Munich’s five-title year. But at the same time he admitted: “As a coach, your thoughts are on football even in your free time.”

Training starts again on Tuesday on Säbener Strasse. Next Sunday, the series champions and leaders in the Bundesliga will continue with the home game against relegation candidate Mainz 05. In January there are again seven games. The mammoth program in all competitions up to the Champions League final on May 29 in Istanbul could add up to a maximum of 35 – provided the corona pandemic allows everything.

Flick will go down in football history as Man of the Year in 2020, even if, to the surprise of many, he only finished second behind Jürgen Klopp from Liverpool FC in the FIFA election for world coach of the year. “It doesn’t get any better than that,” remarked Bayern boss Karl-Heinz Rummenigge on the grandiose annual performance of the “stroke of luck” Flick.

Thomas Müller calls the development under the successor to Niko Kovac “phenomenal”. “It felt like we came relatively far down in autumn 2019. Then we ran a run that was sensational,” recalled the 31-year-old attacker. The Bayern team, restructured by Flick, won 42 of 48 competitive games this year and only lost one; At the end of September in the Bundesliga with 1: 4 at TSG Hoffenheim. Good, better, Hansi Flick!

But none of the all-rounders thinks of leaning back. The 55-year-old Flick tries to come up with a “nice saying” which he repeats over and over again: “Success is only rented – and the rent is due every day. That means that we are not resting on what we have achieved. ”All five rented trophies – from the championship trophy to the top-class handle pot – are up for defense in the new year. “We are still in winning mode,” said world footballer Robert Lewandowski: “We look at what we can still win and not at what we have won.”

In February the next title beckons in Qatar at the postponed Club World Cup 2020. “We want to seize this opportunity,” announced captain Manuel Neuer. The national goalkeeper even raises the current Bayern ensemble above the triple generation of 2013. “Personally, I’ve never experienced such cohesion, and I’ve been involved in football for quite a while,” said the 34-year-old.

Flick faces new challenges. The exertion of strength in the Corona year has left its mark. The Munich power football got shortcomings. Newcomers like Königstransfer Leroy Sané did not ignite as hoped in the first few months. Above all, however, the number of goals conceded was far too high recently. Flick spoke of an “attention deficit” at the end of the year. Changing formations, but also injuries such as that of the almost indispensable Joshua Kimmich in midfield made Bayern vulnerable.

The champions of the past eight Bundesliga seasons are still number 1 with 30 points ahead of Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig (both 28) in the remaining 21 game days. Flick takes it sporty: “The table is very tight. Everyone longed for that. ”New tasks await the coach, the players and also the Munich bosses. In economically difficult Corona times with loss of income in the hundreds of millions, you have to solve costly personal details. With the defensive trio David Alaba (28), Jérôme Boateng (32) and Javi Martínez (32) the contracts are running out, their free farewells are in the room.

For younger high performers such as Leon Goretzka (25) or Niklas Süle (25), the working papers will end in June 2022. Here too, there will be a need for action in the near future. Sports director Hasan Salihamidzic said goodbye to the short vacation with this message: “We will now rest a little and put our feet up. When we come back, we want to continue (as in 2020). “