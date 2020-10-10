The negotiations with David Alaba about an extension of his contract, which runs until summer 2021, are working out for the FC Bayern still difficult. According to media reports, the 28-year-old should continue to adhere to his extremely high demands.
For weeks, Bayern have been trying to convince Alaba to stay beyond the coming summer. But the negotiations with the Austrian and his advisor Pini Zahavi continue to be difficult.
It is certainly legitimate for every employee to try to find the most lucrative deal for himself. However, whether, especially in the current time and the economic uncertainties due to the corona pandemic, a rejection of 17 million euros annual salary throws a good light on David Alaba, everyone has to decide for themselves.
Because according to information from Sport1 Bayern presented their players with an offer for a contract until 2026 with an annual remuneration of a fixed eleven million euros plus additional bonus payments of – also annual – six million euros.
But the defender and his advisor Pini Zahavi should demand a higher base salary than the eleven million euros offered. In addition, Zahavi insists on a commission in the millions.
To what extent Bayern want to meet these demands is unclear. Of course, Alaba is now one of the best and most versatile defenders in the world, but there are limits somewhere. Not only in financial terms, the Alaba side seems to span the curve a little.
Because where on the one hand the salary of the professionals is saved in order to secure the jobs of the other employees and the survival of the club, on the other hand such a haggling cannot take place. If the figures given are correct, Bayern are well advised to refrain from an extension and, if necessary, to let Alaba move free of charge in the summer of 2021.
Leave a Reply