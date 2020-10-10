Because according to information from Sport1 Bayern presented their players with an offer for a contract until 2026 with an annual remuneration of a fixed eleven million euros plus additional bonus payments of – also annual – six million euros.

To what extent Bayern want to meet these demands is unclear. Of course, Alaba is now one of the best and most versatile defenders in the world, but there are limits somewhere. Not only in financial terms, the Alaba side seems to span the curve a little.

Because where on the one hand the salary of the professionals is saved in order to secure the jobs of the other employees and the survival of the club, on the other hand such a haggling cannot take place. If the figures given are correct, Bayern are well advised to refrain from an extension and, if necessary, to let Alaba move free of charge in the summer of 2021.