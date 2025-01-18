The fact that Leon Goretzka felt responsible for a successful afternoon in the Munich Arena on Saturday was unmistakable after an hour at the latest. Leroy Sané was substituted in the game against VfL Wolfsburg. Goretzka clapped his hands above his head in honor of his teammate in an unmistakable gesture. Shortly afterwards the audience joined in the applause.

Sané was the main star with two goals in the 5-0 win against TSG Hoffenheim during the week. This didn’t just fit well with the overall situation at FC Bayern because the winger is one of several professionals whose new contract is being negotiated. It also at least tentatively refuted the thesis from the first half of the season, according to which Munich are completely dependent on the whims and goals of Jamal Musiala and Harry Kane on offense.

Now, at the start of the second half of the season against Wolfsburg, Goretzka, the sales candidate from the summer, took on a leading role: He scored two goals in a 3-2 (2-1) win against VfL Wolfsburg, one with a long-range shot to make it 1-0, one with a header 3:1. That was enough for a fairly safe mandatory victory. And it proved that coach Vincent Kompany has more options at his disposal than in an autumn marked by injuries.

Kompany had lined up his regular central defense for the first time this year, Min-jae Kim alongside Dayot Upamecano. The entire starting eleven was not yet fit again, Musiala sat on the bench after recently recovering from flu, as he did in the 5-0 win against Hoffenheim during the week; he only came on a quarter of an hour before the end. All wingers played in the offensive line behind Kane from the start: Sané, Michael Olise and Kingsley Coman.

The game against VfL, who at least finished the first half of the season with the European Cup places within reach, started in a similar way to how the game against relegation candidate Hoffenheim ended on Wednesday: Sané had the first chance in the third minute when he dribbled inside and hit the crossbar from a distance. Kane scored first in the fourth minute after a pass from Olise, which was saved by goalkeeper Kamil Grabara. And after five minutes, Coman missed a header chance from a tight angle. It took 20 minutes before the score was 1-0: After Kim won the ball on the halfway line, Goretzka had plenty of space in midfield and shot the ball straight into the corner from almost 20 meters. He then ran towards the fans with his hands on his ears and grinned.

Goretzka was one of four new players in the starting line-up (in addition to Kim and Olise, there was also Konrad Laimer, who replaced Raphael Guerreiro at right-back), and that was quite remarkable. Finally, his competitor Aleksandar Pavlovic is fit again. But Goretzka is now apparently a permanent starting XI candidate again in the position alongside Joshua Kimmich in the absence of the injured João Palhinha.

It looked pretty fitting how Kimmich and Goretzka, the old duo from days gone by in the national team, shared the tasks. Unusually, Goretzka played almost as many passes and often dropped deep. Kimmich was able to play the more decisive passes further up front, and almost half a dozen led to shots on goal.

Although Wolfsburg did not surrender to their fate like Hoffenheim did three days earlier, Mohammed Amoura equalized with the first opportunity of the afternoon, after a free kick he ran into Laimer’s back in the penalty area. And it took time for the Munich team to get their chances again. However, it was inevitable that it happened given the league leaders’ superiority: This time Kimmich won the ball in counter-pressing, Olise took it to the edge of the penalty area and shot from a hidden position. Goalkeeper Grabara merely deflected the ball into his own net.

The Wolfsburg team, who at times tried to block their goal deep in their own penalty area, had little courage or ideas for their own offensive actions until Amoura’s late goal. And so it was mostly a question of how many more goals FC Bayern could add to the result – and who would be responsible for that.

Kimmich was already being cheered, but when he supposedly headed his goal before the break, the ball touched his arm and the video assistant intervened. This time, for once, Kane was not allowed to take the penalty, which highlighted the fact that he is currently struggling to score goals from the game. Before the break he missed a great chance after a failed cross pass from Konstantinos Koulierakis, and another in the second half. However, one should not ignore the fact that he initiated several opportunities.

The unluckiest figure in wasting high-percentage opportunities was Coman, who missed in front of Grabara alone in the second half, missed the possible 4-1 and then kicked at the boards in frustration. But because someone in Goretzka had hit the goal after Olise’s cross, it wasn’t really exciting anymore even after Wolfsburg’s goal in the bitterly cold arena.

“European Cup,” sang the Bayern fans as they celebrated the team after the final whistle. Next Wednesday, in the Champions League in Rotterdam, goals will be important again in order to maintain the chance of direct qualification for the round of 16. But they now have a few more players in Munich who can be considered goal scorers.