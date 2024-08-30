Barcelona enter the fourth round of La Liga with an unbeatable start to the season: three wins in three games, making them the only team in the competition with a perfect record. With nine points to their name, Flick’s team leads the table, four points ahead of their traditional rivals, Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid, who have not managed to take off and are behind after only one win and two draws each.
The Blaugrana’s sweet moment has its own names, with Robert Lewandowski being one of the most outstanding. The Polish striker has shown that he is in top form, scoring three goals in the three games. But it is not only Lewandowski who shines in this Barcelona. The youth of Lamine Yamal, the creativity of Pedri, the explosiveness of Raphinha and the immediate impact of Dani Olmo, who scored on his debut, have been fundamental for the good start to the season.
Valladolid, who arrive at Montjuic on the afternoon of Saturday 31 August, have not had the most solid start, but they cannot be underestimated either. With one win, one draw and one defeat, Paulo Pezzolano’s men are in tenth place in the table, looking to spring a surprise against the leaders.
Possible lineups
FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Koundé, Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez, Balde, Pedri, Olmo, Casadó, Raphinha, Lamine Yamal and Lewandowski.
Valladolid: Hein, Pérez, Sánchez, Cömert, Rosa, Juric, Kike Pérez, Amallah, Raúl Moro, Ndiaye and Latasa.
It will be a duel where Barça will try to continue its perfect streak, while Valladolid will seek to stop the leader and take valuable points from the Lluys Companys.
More news about FC Barcelona
#Barcelonas #lineup #face #Valladolid #fourth #Liga
Leave a Reply