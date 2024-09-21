The match between FC Barcelona and Villarreal in the 2024/25 La Liga season is scheduled for the Sunday, September 22, 2024. This match, corresponding to the 6th round of the championship, will be played at the Ceramics Stadium.
Below we leave you with the possible lineup of the team coached by Hansi Flick for this match:
BY: TER STEGEN – The German goalkeeper is one of the key players at FC Barcelona. His ability to read the game, his agility between the posts and his ability to distribute the ball from the back make him a modern and complete goalkeeper. Ter Stegen stands out not only for his cat-like reflexes, but also for his composure in moments of high pressure. In addition, his footwork is exceptional, which allows the team to build from the defence with total confidence. He is a leader on and off the pitch, bringing experience and security to the culé defence.
LD: JULES KOUNDÉ – The French defender is a versatile player who adapts to both the right-back and centre-back positions. In this line-up, Koundé starts as a right-back, where his speed and physical strength allow him to cover the opposition’s runs well and contribute in attack. His ability to intercept balls and anticipate the opponent’s offensive movements is one of his main virtues. In addition, his good footwork allows him to join the attack and create danger on the wing, being a fundamental piece in the defensive and offensive balance of the team.
DFC: Iñigo Martinez – The Spanish centre-back brings experience and solidity to the defence. His ability to read the game and his strength in individual duels make him a reliable defender. Iñigo stands out for his great ability in the air, both in defence and attack, where he is often a threat in set pieces. His experience and his left-footed profile make him a perfect complement to the rest of the defence, providing security and leadership in the defensive line.
DFC: PAU CUBARSÍ – Despite his youth, the Barcelona youth player has shown immense potential and great maturity in his performances. Cubarsí is a centre-back with a remarkable ability to anticipate and good ball handling, characteristics that fit perfectly with the team’s style of play. His composure and confidence in defence, despite his young age, make him one of the great promises of Spanish football. In addition, his versatility allows him to adapt to various defensive situations, making him a valuable option both now and in the future.
LI: ALEXANDER BALDE – The Spanish left-back is one of La Masia’s brightest stars and his impact on the first team has been immediate. With blistering speed and a great ability to project himself into attack, Balde has established himself as a modern wing-back. Not only is he dangerous when he joins the attack, but he also has a great ability to quickly retreat and perform defensive tasks. His physical endurance allows him to be constantly active in both areas of the pitch, being a dagger on the left flank.
MCD: MARC MARC MARC – The young midfielder is another of La Masia’s products who has begun to make a name for himself in the first team. Casadó is a pivot with good tactical sense, great recovery ability and excellent judgment in distributing the ball. His intelligence on the field allows him to occupy spaces well and protect the defense when the team is focused on attack. Although he is still in the process of consolidating himself in the elite, he has shown a level of maturity that promises much for the future of the Barça midfield.
MC: PEDRI – Barcelona’s brain in midfield, Pedri is an extraordinary footballer, capable of dictating the tempo of play with his vision and precise passing. Despite his youth, he has already established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world thanks to his tactical intelligence, his ability to evade opposition pressure and his ability to find space where there seems to be none. His connection with the forwards is vital for the team, and his ability to get into the opposition’s box adds a key offensive dimension to the Blaugrana.
MD: LAMINE YAMAL – At 17, Lamine Yamal is one of the brightest prospects in world football. The Barcelona right winger has impressed with his running, speed and ability to create one-on-one situations. His dribbling is his most lethal weapon, and his ability to create danger from the right flank is one of the reasons he has earned a place in the first team at such a young age. Although he is still maturing, his natural talent makes him a key part of Barça’s attack.
MCO: FERRAN TORRES – Dani Olmo was injured in the previous match between FC Barcelona and Girona. Now, Hansi Flick will have to find a replacement for the Spaniard and everything points to his position being taken by Ferran Torres, who was the starter in the first three games while Dani Olmo was not able to play yet.
MY: RAPHINHA – The Brazilian winger is one of Barcelona’s most dangerous players in attack thanks to his pace, dribbling and ability to make a difference in one-on-one situations. Raphinha has a great ability to play on both wings, although he performs better on the right, where his ability to cut inside and shoot with his left foot creates constant problems for opposing defences. As well as his individual ability, his energy and sacrifice in defence are also highly valued by the manager.
DC: ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI – The Polish striker is the team’s main offensive player. Lewandowski is a born goalscorer, with an unrivalled ability to position himself in the box and finish with precision. His back-to-back play, his ability to create space and his goalscoring instinct make him one of the biggest threats in Europe. In addition, his experience and leadership in the dressing room make him an indispensable player both on and off the field.
This is what FC Barcelona’s lineup would look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Ter Stegen
Defenses: Koundé, Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez, Balde
Midfielders: Marc Casadó, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Raphinha
Forwards: Lewandowski
