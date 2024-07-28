The Soccer Champions Tour kicks off with a thrilling clash between two giants of European football: Barcelona and Manchester City.
Pep Guardiola’s men, after a difficult start to pre-season with defeats to Milan and Celtic, are looking to get back to winning ways. Meanwhile, Hansi Flick’s Barcelona are in high spirits after a narrow 1-0 win over UE Olot and are ready to take the first step in their American tour. This duel promises to be a spectacle of talent and strategy, marking the start of a series of matches that will electrify fans of both teams.
BY: IÑAKI PEÑA – The young Spanish goalkeeper is one of the brightest prospects at La Masia. With great agility and reflexes, Peña has shown in his previous appearances that he has the potential to be the starting goalkeeper in the future. His ability to read the game and his bravery in one-on-one situations are some of his main qualities.
LD: JULIAN ARAUJO – The Mexican right-back has been one of Barça’s future prospects. Araujo is characterised by his speed and ability to join the attack, as well as his defensive solidity. His energy and determination on the pitch make him an interesting option for the right flank.
DFC: Iñigo Martinez – The experienced Spanish centre-back has been a crucial addition to bolster Barcelona’s defence. Martínez brings security and experience to the back line, being known for his excellent aerial play and his ability to anticipate the opposition’s moves. His leadership on the pitch will be vital in this match.
DFC: SERGIO DOMINGUEZ – This young talent has quickly risen through the club’s youth ranks. Domínguez is a central defender with great physical presence and good ball handling, qualities that make him stand out in the defensive line. His performance in this match will be closely watched by the coaching staff.
LI: ALEX BALDE – The left-back is one of the jewels of La Masia. Balde is known for his speed and ability to break down the wing, as well as his solidity in defence. At 19, he has already made it clear that he can compete at the highest level and this match will be another opportunity to show his talent.
CDM: ORIOL ROMEU – The veteran midfielder returns to the club that trained him with the intention of bringing his experience and solidity to the midfield. Romeu is a player with great ability to recover balls and distribute the play. His presence in the centre of the field will be crucial to maintaining the balance of the team.
MC: OLMEDO – This young midfielder has shown great potential in the youth ranks. Olmedo stands out for his vision of the game and his ability to make precise passes that break through defensive lines. It will be interesting to see how he adapts to the pace of a match against an opponent of the stature of Manchester City.
MC: FERNANDEZ – Another emerging talent from La Masia, Fernandez has impressed with his technique and intelligence on the pitch. His ability to control the ball and his creativity in attack make him a key part of Barca’s game plan. This game represents a great opportunity for him to establish himself in the first team.
MD: TONI FERNANDEZ – This right winger is known for his speed and ability to get past opposing defences. Toni Fernández has proven to be a dangerous player in one-on-one situations and has a good eye for goal. His performance in this match will be crucial to creating danger on the wings.
MY: DARVICH – The young attacker has been a revelation in Barcelona’s youth ranks. Darvich is a very skilful player with the ball at his feet and has a great ability to assist his teammates. His creativity and ability to make a difference in attack will be vital in this match.
DC: VITOR ROQUE – The Brazilian striker is one of Barça’s big bets for the future. Roque stands out for his goal-scoring instinct and his ability to finish plays. With great physical strength and good aerial play, the young striker will look to establish himself as a reliable option in the team’s attack.
This is what FC Barcelona’s lineup will look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Iñaki Peña
Defending: Julián Araújo, Iñigo Martínez, Sergio Domínguez, Alex Balde
Midfielders: Olmedo, Oriol Romeu, Fernández, Toni Fernández, Darvich
Forward: Vitor Roque
