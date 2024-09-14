The match between FC Barcelona and Girona in the 2024/25 LaLiga season is scheduled for the Sunday, September 15, 2025. This match, corresponding to the 5th round of the championship, will be played at the Montilivi Stadium from Girona.
Below we leave you with the possible lineup of the team coached by Hansi Flick for this match:
The lineup that FC Barcelona could present against Girona on matchday 5 of LaLiga 2024/25 reflects coach Hansi Flick’s vision of integrating promising youngsters with established figures. In goal, Marc-André ter Stegen is undisputed, maintaining his place as one of the best goalkeepers in the world. His ability between the posts and leadership from the back have been key to the team’s defensive solidity.
In defense, Jules Koundé and Cubarsi They are expected to play as right-back and centre-back respectively. Koundé has proven to be a versatile and reliable option in the Barça defence, while Cubarsí, a promising youngster from the academy, has received the trust of Flick to show his talent in an important duel. Inigo Martinezsigned to bring experience and hierarchy to the defense, occupies the other position in central defense on this occasion, while Alexander Baldeanother young gem of the club, is positioned at left back, providing speed and depth.
Barça’s midfield combines youth and experience. Marc Casadoanother youth player who is gaining minutes, occupies the defensive pivot, giving balance to the team. Alongside him, the creative Pedri and the dynamic Dani Olmo They form a quality trident. Pedri is the brain of the team, organizing the play and connecting lines, while Olmo, with his vision and ability to break defensive lines, complements the culé attack.
On the attack front, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal They are positioned on the wings, with the Brazilian providing dribbling and constant danger on the right and the young Yamal offering his boldness and explosiveness on the left. Yamal, one of the great promises of Spanish football, has been under the gaze of all fans after his rapid emergence in the first team. Finally, the goalscorer Robert Lewandowski leads the attack. The Polish striker, a key piece in Flick’s scheme, will seek to continue scoring goals and consolidate his position as the main reference in attack.
FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Koundé, Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez, Balde, Pedri, Casadó, Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo and Lewandowski.
#Barcelonas #lineup #face #Girona #matchday #LaLiga
Leave a Reply