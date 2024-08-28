FC Barcelona is currently the only team unbeaten at the start of this season in La Liga. Everyone knows the difficulties that the Catalan club is going through in the financial field and that it is having difficulties in making new signings.
Although there is still time to close signings, the reality is that the Blaugrana board will hardly comply with the German’s expectations. Hansi Flick the fans already, so they would play with the current squad.
In any case, thinking and imagining that the Blaugrana club really signed all those players who have been linked to the institution, this would be the ideal lineup.
BY: TER STEGEN – There is no doubt that the goalkeeper for FC Barcelona would be the German Ter Stegen. Marc André is possibly one of the best, if not the best, goalkeeper in the history of FC Barcelona, and at no time has the board considered looking for a replacement for him.
LD: KOUNDÉ – Initially he did not like playing as a full-back, but over time he has become one of the best full-backs in the world. Koundé is the undisputed starter at FC Barcelona. He can also play in the central defence position if needed.
DFC: ARAÚJO – Another well-known player for the Blaugrana. Although currently injured, the Uruguayan is a key player in the squad and the leader of the club’s defence. Without a doubt, when he is available again, the Uruguayan will become a starter.
DFC: JONATHAN TAH – Here comes one of the first players to have been linked to FC Barcelona in this transfer market. It is none other than the German international, Jonathan Tah, who was a key player in Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen that won the Bundesliga last season.
LI: BUCKET – He could be counted as a signing even if he was already in the squad, but he missed much of last season and has returned in this new edition, returning to the starting lineup.
MCD: PEDRI – The young Canary Islander has a unique quality and now occupies the pivot position in this Barça of Hansi Flick. Currently he plays alongside players like Marc Bernal, who has recently been injured, and Marc Casadó.
CDM: FRENKIE DE JONG – Another of the players who is currently injured but who when he recovers will undoubtedly have a place in the starting eleven. With the departure of Gundogan to Manchester City, this position is currently occupied by Marc Casadó and Marc Bernal.
MD: LAMINE YAMAL – The young Spaniard who caused a sensation last season and at the last European Championship is the lord and master of the right flank of FC Barcelona. At just 17 years of age, he is one of the best in his position.
MCO: DANI OLMO – Another player who shone in the last European Championship, being the tournament’s top scorer. He has now signed for FC Barcelona and in his debut against Rayo Vallecano he scored what was the winning goal for his team.
MY: NICO WILLIAMS – The player who has been most talked about in this transfer market for FC Barcelona and who is finally going to stay at his club. Nico Williams would have been a key player in Flick’s FC Barcelona to start on the left wing.
DC: RAFAEL LEAO – Although Lewandowski has been unstoppable at the start of the season, AC Milan striker Rafael Leao was rumoured to join FC Barcelona in this transfer market. In the end, it remained a rumour and the Portuguese will stay at the Italian club.
This is what FC Barcelona’s lineup would look like with the transfer rumours (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Ter Stegen
Defenses: Koundé, Araújo, Tah, Balde
Midfielders: Pedri, De Jong, Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Nico Williams
Front: Rafael Leao
