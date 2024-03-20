Lewandowski's first season with Barcelona was outstanding and the Pole's numbers were key to winning LaLiga and the Spanish Super Cup. In this second year, the forward has gone from less to many more, because in 2024, since Xavi announced his departure, he reactivated his scoring and generating potential and today he is the footballer who participates in the most goals in LaLiga. Despite this, the culés understand that the Pole is not eternal and that being the case, they are already evaluating replacement options within the market.
One of the most liked names according to the information from the Daily Mirror It is Benjamin Sesko's. The young forward from Slovenia, who is in his first season with Leipzig, is showing a great sporting level with the club, after making the jump from Salzburg. Although the team has no chance of winning anything this year, Benjamin has shown that the level of the Bundesliga has not been a very heavy burden for him.
The information indicates that the culé team has been closely monitoring Benjamin for months and his sporting level meets what the club is looking for. Far from being a '9' in the area, the Slovenian is an attacker who feels comfortable in the center, but who has the technical and physical potential to leave his zone, generate, retain and distribute, virtues that are always key in the Barcelona's style of play. Today, there are no reports that the Blaugrana will knock on the door for his signing in the summer.
