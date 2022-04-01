Barcelona is still looking to strengthen its squad for next season and one of the most urgent areas is defense. The positions that limp the most are the right back where it is urgent to sign one or in case not a central defender as in this case Rudiger. According Sky Sports Antonio’s agent, Sahr Senesie would have met with Jordi Cruyff and Mateu Alemany in a hotel in Barcelona.
The meeting lasted approximately three hours and Barcelona has learned that the player will ask for a salary of 55 million euros plus a bonus for four seasons. The interest of big teams in Europe is still there. Manchester United, Juventus, PSG or Bayern are also following the trail of the German center-back while Real Madrid would have left their interest aside after learning of the player’s claims.
After having closed the signing of Andreas Christensen weeks ago, Barcelona seeks to completely close the defense. Since the arrival of Laporta, the defense has been the line of the field that has moved the least, for now names like Azpilicueta continue to sound. Barcelona will seek this summer to end its revolution.
#Barcelona #maintained #contact #Rudigers #environment
Leave a Reply