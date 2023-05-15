FC Barcelona wins its 27th league. The culés have left RCD Espanyol touched, managing to win a Catalan derby that had a long tail behind it. Xavi Hernández’s men were superior from start to finish and, finally, he can celebrate his first league in charge of the Blaugrana team. The culés have been the best team in the competition.
Since it was founded in 1899, FC Barcelona has won a total of 27 La Liga titles. Its first crown came in the 1928-1929 season, when the club became champion for the first time in history. Since then, Barça have managed to dominate the competition on several occasions.
During the 1940s and 1950s, FC Barcelona demonstrated its greatness by winning La Liga five times. These successes laid the foundation for the club’s dominance for decades to come. In the 1990s, under the leadership of Johan Cruyff and with a golden generation led by the likes of Romario and Hristo Stoichkov, Barça won four more La Liga titles.
However, the true rise of FC Barcelona in La Liga came with the arrival of manager Pep Guardiola and a talented group of players led by Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernández and Andrés Iniesta. Between 2009 and 2019, the Catalan team achieved an incredible number of eight La Liga titles. These achievements, combined with their success in the UEFA Champions League, secured their place in modern football history.
Although FC Barcelona has faced new challenges and stiff competition in recent years, its record in La Liga remains impressive. With 27 titles in total, Barça is the second most successful club in the competition and continues to be a benchmark in Spanish and world football.
