Popular opinion throughout this season has strongly agreed that Barcelona and Spotify, together with Nike, have managed to create a very nice shirt.
All the kits that Barça has presented this year have enjoyed the Spotify logo in the center of it, but this circumstance will not occur in the Spanish Football Classic.
The culé club will show the logo of an owl in the central area of its first kit. This figure refers to October’s Very Ownname of the brand that Drake founded in 2011.
Drake will be the first to appear on the Barça shirt, in his collaboration with Spotify, for being the first person to reach 50,000 million views on that platform. The culé club reported that later on you will be able to see other references to different singers or groups that stand out in the application.
To publicize the kit, FC Barcelona has published it on its social networks, just as the artist has done. This unique design is not for sale to the public, as the only way to get a shirt is by participating in a raffle created by the official culé club account for fans of the artist and the Barcelona team.
